Mendocino County Featured Pet: Salem

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 10/16/23 – This week’s featured pet is Salem, a three-year-old Basset Hound mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Salem is a party animal when it comes to playing with toys — especially fetch! He is a happy-go-lucky kinda dog who enjoys meeting new people and appears to be dog-friendly. This is a dog you can take with you everywhere! Salem is three years old and 52 user-handsome pounds.

You can read more about Salem here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.