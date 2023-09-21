Save the date: Ukiah’s Pumpkinfest happening Oct. 14 & 15

MENDOCINO Co., 921/23 — Fall is in the air, and with it the return of Ukiah’s annual Pumpkinfest, which this year is slated to take place October 14 – 15. The theme of this year’s event is “Renaissance Pumpkins,” and the festival will include a parade, dog races, baking contest, basketball tournaments, and more, including the pumpkin weigh-off.

More information, including deadlines and details for participation in the parade and contests, are available at the city’s Pumpkinfest webpage.

From the City of Ukiah:

The 2023 Ukiah Country PumpkinFest will be held on Saturday, October 14th from 10am to 6pm and on Sunday, October 15th from 10am- 4pm in beautiful, downtown Ukiah. The theme this year is “Rennaissance Pumpkins.” As the largest street fair in Mendocino County, there will be something for everyone to enjoy including the annual Parade, Better Homes and Gardens Children’s Stage, Scout O Rama, Savings Bank Scarecrow City, Fire and Safety Expo, Haunted House, Beer and Wine Garden, Baking Contest, Dog Races, 3on3 Basketball tournament and much more.

Pumpkinfest flyer 2023