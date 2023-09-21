Astronaut Nicole Mann to speak at Round Valley’s California Indian Days on Sept. 23

MENDOCINO Co., 9/21/23 — Nicole Aunapu Mann, a Wailacki member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, made history last October as the first Native American woman in space, and she will be speaking at this weekend’s California Indian Days event in Round Valley on Saturday, September 23.

The event will also include a wide variety of activities from Thursday through Sunday, including the annual parade, a community BBQ, dancing, a rodeo, and more — a flyer with more schedule details is included below. Mann will be speaking at 2 p.m. at the Hidden Oaks Amphitheater on Saturday, proceeded by the other guest of honor, Tori McConnell, who is from the Yurok and Karuk tribes and is the 2023 Miss Indian World.

Here’s more details about the event:

