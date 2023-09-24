Forward progress stopped on “Factory” wildfire near Ukiah (updated 6:50 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

Update 6:50 p.m. — Forward progress has been stopped on the Factory fire, according to scanner reports.

Update 6:30 p.m. — Fire crews have been able to establish “a perimeter” around the fire although it is not yet contained, according to the scanner. Crews are continuing to monitor potential growth of spot fires in case wind direction or conditions change.

Update 6:17 p.m. — A number of spot fires have begun, and fire crews are working to ensure that they do not grow significantly, according to scanner traffic.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/23/23 — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in vicinity of the 1300 block of Masonite Road and Ford Road in the Ukiah area, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has sent a Nixle alert for those in the area to maintain situational awareness. The fire is being called the “Factory fire.”

Multiple fires crews are currently responding, and no evacuations have been issued. Here’s the Nixle alert from MCSO, sent at 5:40 p.m.:

Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Ukiah area, near Masonite Road/Ford Road Area, NO further action needed at this time, use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available.