Jackson State Demonstration Forest announces seasonal road and campground closures

MENDOCINO Co., 9/26/23 — Due to the arrival of rain, CalFire has announced immediate seasonal closures for a number of roads and campgrounds in the Jackson State Demonstration Forest as of September 25.

This closure will be in place through the wet season, and “prohibits the use of all unauthorized motorized vehicles, including motorcycles and ATVs,” but visitors may still use roads for “hiking, bicycling, and horseback riding.” Some of the roads within the forest will remain open, but people are asked to not drive on roads with wet surfaces for safety, and to prevent rutting and erosion.

Here’s the full announcement including specific road closures from CalFire:

Due to forecasted rain and onset of the wet season, effective immediately except as noted below, roads within Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) will be closed to unauthorized public vehicular traffic in accordance with Sections 1431 and 1438, Title 14, California Code of Regulations. The road closure prohibits the use of all unauthorized motorized vehicles, including motorcycles and ATVs. Roads may still be used for hiking, bicycling, and horseback riding. It is always unlawful to operate unlicensed vehicles (including off- road vehicles with or without green stickers) on State Forest roads. Off-road travel with motorized vehicles is not permitted on the State Forest.

This seasonal closure protects forest roads from damage during wet weather. Please do not drive on roads that are wet and have soft surfaces, even if they are not formally closed. Road and stream damage can occur from rutting and erosion. It is not safe to drive on roads with slippery surfaces. Please help us protect your forest resources.

EXCEPTIONS – ROADS THAT WILL STAY OPEN:

The following roads will generally remain open throughout the winter, but may be closed periodically without further notice depending on road and weather conditions or timing of forest management activities:

Road 200

Road 250 (closed at Road 1000/far north end)

Road 350 (access to Camp 1 Day Use Area)

Road 500

Road 700 (to Mendocino Woodlands State Park)

Road 810

Road 900 (only to Road 810)Effective on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, all State Forest campgrounds will be closed. Roads and campgrounds are expected to re-open in the spring of 2024, with the exception of area closures associated with forest management activities. To view a map of JDSF roads and current area closures, view the Closure Maps at the following web address: https://www.fire.ca.gov/what-we-do/natural-resource- management/demonstration-state-forests/jackson-demonstration-state-forest . For any question, contact our office at (707) 964-5674.