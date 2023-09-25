The Mendocino Setlist: September 25-October 1

MENDOCINO Co., 9/25/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, September 25
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132.
Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Tuesday, September 26
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Earl Oliver – Guitarist Earl Oliver performs blues and jazz. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, September 27
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Dusty Brough – Musician Dusty Brough performs flamenco, Balkan and Brazilian guitar instrumentals. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, September 28
R.A.T. Club Takeover – Mendocino College’s R.A.T. (recording, audio & technology) Club hosts an afternoon of uplifting hip-hop performances with Soul Sage and Devi Genuone. There will also be arts, crafts and an open mic for student performers. All ages, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., no cover, Mendocino College’s Pomo Plaza, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah.
Zida & Ira – Local musicians Zida & Ira play jazz standards and blues. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132.
Holus Bolus – Multi-instrumentalist Tom Boylan performs under the stage name Holus Bolus. Boylan describes his music as “one-man-band acoustic-psychedelic groove-rock.” 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Two Lions Band – Cosmic folk rockers the Two Lions Band perform. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Friday, September 29
Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter Aaron Ford performs classic rock, alternative rock, and ‘60s folk-pop covers. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Funkacillan – Mendocino County band Funkacillan performs gritty funk with soulful and rhythmic grooves. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.
A Show for the Harvest Full Moon – Reggae bands Hella Mendocino and Rising Signs perform in celebration of the harvest full moon. DJ Sqydly Petes also performs. All ages, $10, 7 p.m., Namasté Café, 250 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 972-1926, namastecafeukiah.com.
Tall Guy Short Songs – Scott Ireland from Bug Guts performs songs two minutes or less in length. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Aventureros – Mexican Regional band Aventureros performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shodakai Showroom at Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Saturday, September 30
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
DJ Bern Man – Local disc jockey Bern Man performs as part of the Ukiah End of Summer Car and Bike Show. All ages, free for spectators, $20 for cars or bikes to be displayed, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., School Street, Ukiah, register here.
Shredfest – Long Valley Skaters Association presents Shredfest, a skateboard festival. Seven bands will perform including Embryonic Devourment, Curb Creeps, Warning Shots, Cement Eater, Cookers, Devils Sliders and Speed Wobble. There will be skateboard contests, ramps, half-pipes, camping, vendors, food and beer for purchase and more. All ages, 1 p.m., $10-$20 suggested donation, 351 Harwood Rd., Laytonville.
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Anthony Cullins Band – Guitar prodigy Anthony Cullins performs his brand of “psychedelic soul music.” All ages, 7 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 door, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Hilary & Christiane – Sonoma County-based multi-instrumental duo Hilary & Christiane perform folk-based country and blues. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Aqua Nett – Put on your spandex and tease your hair for a night of ‘80s rock covers with Aqua Nett. A costume contest will take place for the best ‘80s look. 21 and over, $10, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., the Pub, 585 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-8661.
DJ Rey3 – Local DJ Rey3 spins top 40 and hip hop. All ages, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Surfsquatch – Local doom psychedelic surf rock band Surfsquatch performs. The New Years Eve opens the show. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $5, Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Sunday, October 1
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform during the dinner hour at Cucina Verona. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.