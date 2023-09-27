Fort Bragg city manager’s resignation accepted in closed session

FORT BRAGG, 9/27/23 — The Fort Bragg City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Peggy Ducey at the end of a closed session following its Monday night regular meeting. Ducey was appointed interim city manager on June 25, 2022, and then accepted a contract to make the job permanent about seven weeks later, on September 12, 2022. On Monday night, the council voted 4-0 to accept her resignation and to allow her to stay for a transition period of up to six months. (Mayor Bernie Norvell is on vacation.) The news that she had resigned was delivered in response to a routine question about what could be reported from the closed session.

The following information came from the city’s website: “[Ducey] has over 35 years of professional governmental and private sector executive management experience. [She] holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from UCLA and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from CSU Long Beach where she was awarded a Public Service fellowship.

“She served in management positions for various local government agencies including the Garden Grove Fire Department, [Orange County] Board of Supervisors and Santa Cruz [County] Public Works, as well as deputy city manager of Newport Beach, CA. She also created a private consulting practice specifically focused on public sector services, acting as CEO of two regional Joint Powers Authorities and conducting management studies for most of the major Southern California airports. Two years ago when she retired, Ducey moved to the Mendocino Coast where she quickly fell in love with the area. Ducey has three grown daughters and a golden retriever named Bella.”

Ducey was interviewed by Councilman Lindy Peters on his Facebook video news show “What’s Going on,” explaining her priorities at the time.