Crews responding to “Pigeon” fire near Covelo (updated 3:51 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

9/11/23 3:51 p.m. — The Mendocino County Sheriff published a Nixle ending the need for situational awareness regarding the “Pigeon” fire. Please travel carefully in the area as fire crews remain on the scene.

9/11/23 3:47 p.m. — According to scanner traffic, forward progress has been stopped and the fire has been surrounded by hose lay at ¼ acres. Fire crews are being released.

9/11/23 3:44 p.m. — According to scanner traffic, air attack is being released from the incident.

COVELO, 9/11/23 – Fire crews are responding to a wildland fire in the 29300 block of Eel River Ranch Rd. southeast of Covelo. The fire was reported at approximately 2:55 p.m. on Monday, September 11.

According to scanner traffic, the fire is ⅓ acre and is growing at a moderate rate of speed. One structure is threatened. The fire was named the “Pigeon” incident. Plumes of smoke are visible from numerous wildfire cameras, including the Anthony Peak camera.

Both CAL FIRE and Mendocino County crews are responding to the fire, including CAL FIRE airplanes.

The Mendocino County Sheriff sent out a Nixle asking residents to use caution and avoid the area. Here is the Nixle alert:

Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Covelo area, near Eel River Ranch Rd and Hill Rd, No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available. Conciencia situacional: Wildfire en el área cerca de Covelo, No se necesita más acción en este momento, Tenga cuidado y evite el área.