Deer hunting opens for B zones in Mendocino National Forest on September 16

WILLOWS, 9/11/23 – Mendocino National Forest will open the B zones for rifle deer hunting on September 16. The B zones comprise the majority of the national forest, with the exception of several areas closed due to wildfire impacts.

Here is the announcement from Mendocino National Forest:

WILLOWS, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 — The general season for B zone hunting opens this weekend and is one of the busiest weekends of the year on Mendocino National Forest with increased visitors and traffic.

Forest officials remind hunters that most public land within Mendocino National Forest is open to hunting, with the exception of the Sheet Iron Mountain State Game Refuge north of Snow Mountain Wilderness. Several trails and campgrounds remain closed, including the Yolla Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness in the Grindstone District due to the Slide Fire earlier this season.

Forest visitors may use firearms if they carry and use them in a safe manner, and if the users comply with state and county laws.

Do not use trees, signs, cans, or glass objects for targets.

Never discharge a firearm from a road, across a road, across a body of water, or within 150 yards of a campground or private residence.

Always exercise proper caution when handling firearms: keep in mind that other visitors, crews, private landowners, or others could be nearby, even if they aren’t visible.

Hunters should not field dress deer in campgrounds. Field dressing game in campgrounds could attract bears and increase chances of negative human-bear encounters.

Hunters should take safety precautions before heading to their destination:

Check the weather forecast.

Assess current weather conditions in the forest.

Let someone know where you are going and when you should be back.

Be aware of the hazards of recreating in a burned forest.

Set up your camp away from dead trees or hanging limbs.

Practice “Leave No Trace” and carry out all trash.

Hunting is permitted during hunting seasons designated by the California State Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). Licenses are available online, at any CDFW License Sales Office or License Agent.

Information about the 2023 California Deer Hunt Zones is available on the CDFW website. The Mendocino National Forest falls within parts of the A, B1, B2, B3 and B5 deer zones. Hunters should make sure to have the appropriate deer tag for the deer zone they are hunting in.