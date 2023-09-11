The Mendocino Setlist: September 11-17 offers Billboard chart-toppers and numerous community fundraisers with the chance to rock out for a good cause

MENDOCINO Co., 9/11/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Highlights include fundraisers for important community programs and Maui wildfire recovery efforts.

On Saturday, September 16, the Anderson Valley Skatepark Project’s fall fundraiser will take place at Anderson Valley Brewing Company. The all-day, family-friendly event features six bands, including headliners Mama Grows Funk and Thirty Aut Sucks, and two DJs. Local food, beer and wine will be available for purchase; and a silent auction of skateboard decks painted by student artists and a raffle for prizes will take place. All proceeds will help build a skatepark in Boonville.

Also on Saturday, Redwood Community Services will host its annual fundraiser — the Rhinestone Cowboy Ball. Guests are encouraged to don their most glitzy western wear while dancing to the sounds of headlining act Love and Theft, which has earned six Billboard country chart-topping hits, including the 2011 platinum-selling track “Angel Eyes.” Opening for Love and Theft are local favorites Johnny Young and McKenna Faith.

On Sunday, September 17, the Caspar Community Center Wave Up hosts a fundraiser for Maui wildfire relief, with all proceeds benefiting three different nonprofit organizations in Hawaii. The festive day includes Polynesian dancing and local favorites the Steven Bates Band, Mama Grows Funk, La Onda and Latchkey. It’s likely a lot of ukelele will also be involved.

Monday, September 11

Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132.

Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Tuesday, September 12

Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Wednesday, September 13

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Quinn Shannen – Local musician Quinn Shannen, vocalist of Queer Country and Cavewoman, performs originals and covers. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required),Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Winterlark performs in Willits on Thursday, September 14. (Courtesy photo)

Thursday, September 14

Winterlark – Singer-songwriting duo Kristin Olson and Sweeney E. Schragg perform acoustic music inspired by the Great American Songbook, Motown, the British Invasion and folk rock. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Diane Peterson performs in Willits on Friday, September 15. (Courtesy photo)

Friday, September 15

The Heard Eye – North Bay funk/rock band the Heard Eye performs. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.

Beer Scouts – Sonoma County-based rock and blues trio the Beer Scouts perform originals and classics ranging from ZZ Top to the Monkees. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Johnny Young – Local musician Johnny Young performs originals and covers. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shodakai Showroom at Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Diane Patterson – Self-described “Folkgoddess” Diane Patterson performs “original Mystic Acoustic Americana music and unifying stories” with the hopes of “planting seeds of love and revolution.” 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

David Starfire – Bass music DJ and composer David Starfire performs. Geometrae and Kapha will also perform. 18 and over, 9 p.m., $30, BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits.

Mama Grows Funk performs in Boonville on Saturday, September 16. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, September 16

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Together for the Arts and Global Harmony – Gualala Arts hosts a weekend-long fundraiser for its programming. The weekend includes live music, dramatic readings, food, beverages, visual art and more. Performers on Saturday include Karl Young, Bryn Harris, Carlos Martinez, Chris Doering, Pierre Archain, Gabe Yanez, Andrew Purcell, Fidé Matta, Don Watanabe and Eric Kritz. All ages, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $25, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

AV Skatepark Project Fall Fling Fundraiser – Mama Grows Funk, Thirty Aut Sucks, DJ Morning Glory, DJ Nasty, Cement Eater, Middle Children, Log Lifters and Surfsquatch perform as part of the AV Skatepark fall fundraiser. All ages, 3-9 p.m., $10-$25, Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Rhinestone Cowboy Ball – Country is the theme at Redwood Community Services’ annual fundraiser. This year’s event features headlining act Love and Theft, a country duo that topped the BIllboard chart with their hit “Runaway” in 2009. Local favorite Johnny Young and McKenna Faith will also perform. Full price ($150) tickets include a barbecue supper, open bar, live auction and casino gaming. All ages, 4-11 p.m., $40-$150 per person, Nelson Family Vineyards, 550 Nelson Ranch Rd., Ukiah, tickets on sale here.

Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30-8:30 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 N. Highway 1, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.

Minus Linus & the Dirty Blankets – Minus Linus & the Dirty Blankets perform as part of Hopland Tap’s anniversary celebration. The band comprises Bryan Kehoe, Tim Alexander, Bobby Vega and James DePrato. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Cosmic Family Band – Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Luna Assassin – DJ Luna Assassin spins drum & bass, reggae and EDM. 21 and over, 9:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino.

La Onda performs as part of a fundraiser for Maui wildfire relief in Caspar on Sunday, September 17. (Courtesy photo)

Sunday, September 17

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Together for the Arts and Global Harmony – Gualala Arts hosts a weekend-long fundraiser for its programming. The weekend includes live music, dramatic readings, food, beverages, visual art and more. Performers on Sunday include Tommy Kessecker, Chris Doering, Pierre Archain, Anna Maria Mendieta, Miles Graber, Sue Bohlin and Marcia Letter. All ages, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $25, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Maui Strong Fundraiser – The Caspar Community Center Wave Up hosts a fundraiser for Maui wildfire recovery efforts. Performers include the Steven Bates Band, Mama Grows Funk, La Onda and Latchkey. The event will also feature poetry readings, Polynesian dancing, hula, lei making, a silent auction and food and drinks for purchase. All ages, 12-9 p.m., $25-$50, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.

Back Porch Trio – Ukiah’s Back Porch Trio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers. All ages, 3-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform during the dinner hour at Cucina Verona. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Ravens on the Beach – Local band Ravens on the Beach performs as part of Mendocino Grove’s monthly fundraiser for the Good Farm Fund. The band comprises Barry Volk, Tim Cuny, Sean Van Buskirk, Dave Paterson and Shai Larson. Tickets include an Asian-inspired supper. All ages, 5 p.m., $20-$40, Mendocino Grove, 9601 N. Hwy 1, Mendocino, tickets on sale here.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.

