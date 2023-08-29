Red flag warning issued for northeastern Mendocino Co. & Lake Co. for critical fire weather conditions

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/29/23 – National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued a red flag warning for northeastern Mendocino County, including Round Valley and Covelo. The warning starts at 11 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, August 29 and ends at 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 30. The red flag warning also includes the entirety of Lake County and a small, southeastern portion of Trinity County.

According to NWS Eureka, “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”

NWS Eureka forecasts winds from the north gusting from 25 to 35 mph on exposed ridges and terrains with the strongest winds expected for Wednesday morning. The relative humidity has also declined, which along with dry shrubs and grasses, create perfect conditions for wildfires to spread rapidly.

In addition to the red flag warning, NWS Eureka also forecasts that portions of Mendocino County may experience a widespread haze and moderate smoke impacts due to wildfires burning in Northern California and Southern Oregon. At this time, no major wildfires are active in Mendocino or Lake Counties.

For more detailed and current air quality and smoke information visit: https://fire.airnow.gov. Information about the current fires can be found at Cal Fire’s Current Emergency Incidents page and the United States Forest Service’s Inciweb site.

If you haven’t prepared your emergency go bag for a wildfire or signed up for notifications for a planned power outage, now’s a good time! You can check our our emergency guide here, and some tips about making sure you’re notified for any planned power outages due to wildfire risks.

