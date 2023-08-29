Arts Council of Mendocino County seeking nominations for Art Champion Awards

UKIAH, 8/29/23 – The Arts Council of Mendocino County is accepting nominations for its 20th annual Mendocino County Art Champion Awards now through September 15. The Art Champion Awards seek to celebrate meaningful efforts to support the arts by Mendocino County businesses, patrons, artists, educators and arts organizations.

Here is the announcement from the Arts Council:

The Arts Council of Mendocino County is now seeking nominations from the community for the 20th Annual Mendocino County Art Champion Awards. Art Champion Awards will be made in the following four categories: Business Champion for the Arts; Individual Champion for the Arts; Artist Champion; and Educational Champion. Nominations are due by September 15. The awards will be presented before the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors in October. The Art Champion awards are annually presented in October to coincide with National Arts and Humanities Month. National Arts and Humanities Month is a coast-to-coast collective celebration of culture in America, dedicated to giving millions of Americans the opportunity to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives and encourage them to begin a lifelong habit of active participation. To learn more about National Arts and Humanities Month, visit the website for Americans for the Arts at www.americansforthearts.org or the website for the California Arts Council at www.cac.ca.gov. To link to a Mendocino County Art Champion nomination form, to review the award criteria, or to see a list of past winners, go to the website of the Arts Council of Mendocino County at www.artsmendocino.org and click on Program in the Spotlight / Annual Arts Champion Awards.