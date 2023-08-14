Mendocino County Featured Pet: Dagwood

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

Dagwood is available for adoption in Ukiah. (Courtesy photo)

UKIAH, 8/14/23 – This week’s featured pet is Dagwood, a five-month-old male terrier mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Dagwood is a super spunky, enthusiastic and animated little guy. He loves to be the center of attention and would make a great agility dog. Dagwood would love room to run and will need daily exercise and/or stimulation as well as tall secure fencing. Like all puppies, Dagwood will need proper and consistent dog training and lots of TLC and socialization to ensure that he matures into the best K9 citizen he can be. Have a lonely adult dog at home? This guy would benefit from having an adult pooch around to show him the ropes, and your dog will have a best buddy! Dagwood is a terrier mix, 5 months old and 25 adorable pounds (as of August 2).

You can read more about Dagwood here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

