The Mendocino Setlist: August 14-20 brings the return of the Round Valley Blackberry Festival, world class blues on the coast and more live music

MENDOCINO Co., 8/14/23 – Another week of great live music in Mendocino County from the coast to the valleys! This weekend, don’t miss the grand return of the Round Valley Blackberry Festival in downtown Covelo. Fifteen local acts will perform over the course of two days (Sat. August 19-Sun. August 20). It’s free and all ages, making it a perfect outing for the entire family. While you’re jamming out to the great music, don’t miss wine tasting, blackberry-centric food, kids’ activities and the car show.

In Point Arena’s Arena Theater on Sat. August 19, Blues on the Coast returns. This week brings Jeremiah Johnson, a Billboard chart-topping blues guitarist and singer with a strong voice. His music reflects the struggles of working class life and the everyday man. Surely a performance you won’t want to miss if you’re into moody, relatable blues.

Finally, this is the last week to catch “Woody Guthrie’s American Song,” the award-winning ensemble musical based on the songs of Woody Guthrie. The musical explores the complex narrative of Guthrie’s folk music, chronicling the highs and lows of the American dream and the politics that are intertwined. Guthrie’s music continues to inspire a generation of musicians, activists and freethinkers – the Mendocino Theatre Company’s version will surely do the same. “Woody Guthrie’s American Song” runs through August 20 at the Helen Schoeni Theatre in Mendocino.

Monday, August 14 Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, and (707) 954-9132. Tuesday, August 15 Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Wednesday, August 16 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Harmony Keepers – Kate Black and Anita Blu perform classic singer-songwriter covers from the 1970s with vocal harmonies, guitar and keyboard and the occasional use of a dulcimer or ukelele. All ages, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188. Latchkey – Folk rock band Latchkey performs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Helene Eve performs in Fort Bragg on Thursday, August 17. (Courtesy photo)

Thursday, August 17 Funkacillan – Mendocino County band Funkacillan performs gritty funk with soulful and rhythmic grooves. All ages, $10, 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, and (707) 954-9132. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. “Woody Guthrie’s American Song” – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

“Woody Guthrie’s American Song” in Mendocino. (Courtesy photo)

Friday, August 18 Warehouse 21 – Local band Warehouse 21 performs. 21 and over, 4 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Rivino Estate Vineyard and Winery, 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd., Ukiah, (707) 293-4262, rivino.com. Jason Wright – Flamenco fusion-styled guitarist, Jason Wright, weaves contemporary and classic Spanish melodies with soothing Arabic influences to produce captivating and passionate music. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. Margo & Friends – Lake County’s Margo & Friends perform rock, R&B and reggae originals and favorites. BoonMex Tacos will be on hand with food for purchase. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com. “Woody Guthrie’s American Song” – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. The Funkanauts – San Francisco-based band the Funkanauts perform a blend of funk, soul and hip hop with a touch of Afro-futurism. The band has toured nationwide since its formation in the 1990s and has shared the stage with Parliament Funkadelic. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Mighty Mystic – Jamaican-born, Somerville, Massachusetts-based reggae musician Mighty Mystic performs. Local favorites the Mendo Dope Band also performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $15, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, buy tickets here. Soul Circus performs at the Round Valley Blackberry Festival on Saturday. (Courtesy photo) Saturday, August 19 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30-8:30 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 N. Highway 1, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us. Round Valley Blackberry Festival – Hot Shots, Soul Circus, Wild Horses, the Marjo Wilson Trio, While We’re Young, the Eagle Mountain String Band, Loko Yokol and Yippie Coyote perform at the Round Valley Blackberry Festival. All ages, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free, downtown Covelo, roundvalleyblackberryfestival.com. Westport Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fundraiser – The Steven Bates Band, Mama Loves Funk, West of Nowhere, Moon Rabbit, Sue Sisk and Friends, and Erin & Riley perform with proceeds benefiting the Westport Volunteer Fire Department. There will also be vendors, food trucks, a silent auction, cornhole, and wine and beer for purchase. All ages, 12-8 p.m., Westport Headlands, Westport. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 12:30-4:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. All ages, 3-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Annual Bell Springs Fire Department Fundraiser – Christopher Kenji, While We’re Young, Mountain Kings 707 and Hill Honey & the Wildcats perform as part of the Bell Springs Fire Department’s annual fundraiser. The event offers dinner and dessert, craft beer, games and a raffle. All proceeds benefit the fire department. All ages, 4 p.m., Tan Oak Park, 58974 Hwy 101 N., Leggett. Bill Schieve – Keyboardist and vocalist Bill Schieve performs. He’s performed with Paul Horn, the Beach Boys and Badfinger. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. DJ Ken Steely – Don your favorite western wear and dance the night away at the Ukiah Senior Center’s HOEDOWN! fundraiser. DJ Ken Steely will spin country music. Cover includes gourmet appetizers and desserts. Drink available for purchase. All ages, 6-10 p.m., $25 for center members, $30 non-members, Ukiah Senior Center, 459 Leslie St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4343. Ticket available at Mendocino Book Co., 102 S. School St., Ukiah. Ted Lennon – SoCal musician Ted Lennon performs alternative folk music. He’ll be joined by local musician Aaron Ford. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. The Jeremiah Johnson Band – The Arena Theater’s Blues on the Coast is back with the Jeremiah Johnson Band. Born and raised in St. Louis, Jeremiah Johnson blends Mississippi River blues with a touch of country flair to produce emotionally charged blues rock, powered by the common man’s passion for life and all the struggles in-between. He is known for writing songs with meaning, his powerfully persuasive voice and master class musicianship. After signing a record deal with Ruf Records in March of 2018, Johnson has released three chart-topping releases. “Straitjacket,” (#6 August 2018), “Heavens to Betsy,” (#1 April 2020), “Unemployed Highly Annoyed” (#4 November 2020). All ages, 7:30-10 p.m., $25, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, tickets on sale here. “Woody Guthrie’s American Song” – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. Sunday, August 20 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Round Valley Blackberry Festival – Hot Shots, Funkateers, King Snakes, Eagle Mountain String Band, Valley Folks and Steven Daniel Hayes perform at the Round Valley Blackberry Festival. All ages, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free, downtown Covelo, roundvalleyblackberryfestival.com. “Woody Guthrie’s American Song” – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20. All ages, $15-$32, 2 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. Earl Oliver – Local musician Earl Oliver performs blues and jazz. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Dixieland Explosion – Dixieland Explosion performs New Orleans-style traditional jazz. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785. Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. 