Mendocino County announces 7 community resilience town halls in August and September

MENDOCINO Co., 8/23/23 — Mendocino County residents have experienced a number of weather-related disasters just this year alone, and county officials are planning a series of public meetings to get input about how the county can improve emergency programs and build community resilience. The meetings will take place between August 26 and September 18 in “high hazard” communities, including Caspar, Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Willits, Boonville, Covelo and Leggett; the first meeting in the series was held August 17 in Hopland.

These meetings will be used by county officials to determine future grant opportunities, and the public is encouraged to attend and give feedback. Topics for discussion include “Emergency Preparedness, Community Planning and Capacity Building, Infrastructure Systems, Economic Resiliency and Sustainability, Health and Social Services, Housing, and Natural Systems and Cultural Resources.”

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County with the full list of dates and meeting locations:

Full Prepare CA Jumpstart Meeting Schedule:

Meeting Location Address Date/Time HoplandVeteran’s Memorial Building 110 Feliz Creek Road, Hopland, CA 95449 Aug. 17, 20235:30-7:00 pmMeeting Completed CasparCaspar Community Center 15051 Caspar Rd, Caspar, CA 95420 Aug. 26, 20231:00-2:30 pm UkiahUC Cooperative Extension Conference Room 890 N. Bush StreetUkiah, CA 95482 Aug. 30, 20235:30-7:00 pm Calpella/Redwood ValleyBehavioral Health Regional Training Center 8207 East Rd, Redwood Valley, CA 95470 Aug. 31, 20235:30-7:00 pm WillitsCounty Museum Wonacott Room 400 E Commercial St, Willits, CA 95490 Sept. 6, 20235:30-7:00 pm Anderson ValleyVeteran’s Hall 14470 CA-128, Boonville, CA 95415 Sept. 13, 20235:30-7:00 pm Round ValleyLibrary Commons 23925 Howard St, Covelo, CA 95428 Sept. 16, 20231:30-3:00 pm LeggettLeggett Valley School 1 School Way Leggett, CA 95585 Sept. 18, 20235:30-7:00 pm

For meeting information, please contact Disaster Recovery at:

(707) 234-6303 or [email protected]