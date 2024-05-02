Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Mendocino County 

MENDOCINO Co., 5/1/24 – Cinco de Mayo celebrations are taking place across Mendocino County this weekend, as community members gather to celebrate Mexican-American heritage and Mexico’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Here’s a round-up of Cinco de Mayo fiestas taking place on May 3, 4 and 5.

Did we miss something? Email details to [email protected].

Fort Bragg Únete a LatCo, May 3 – This family-friendly event will feature folk dancing, live music by Valle Exclusivo, food for purchase, raffles, games, booths from local Latino-serving organizations, and a question and answer session with Cristal Muñoz, board member at Fort Bragg Unified. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Spring Commons at the Larry Spring Museum of Common Sense Physics, 225 E. Redwood, Fort Bragg. Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, May 4 – Los Gallitos hosts its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration with live music, antojitos (Mexican street food) and drink specials. All ages, 10 a.m.-1 a.m., $10 cover, Los Gallitos, 230 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-4519.

Gualala Tacos at Trinks, May 3 – Trinks is hosting a special dinner starring tacos for Cinco de Mayo. Menu offerings include guacamole, steak quesadillas, and three taco options (grilled squash, shrimp and pork). All ages, 5-8 p.m., reservations accepted for parties of six or more, Trinks Cafe, 39140 CA-1, Gualala, (707) 884-1713, trinkscafe.com.

Mendocino Cinco de Mayo Pop-Up, May 5 – Petite Percebes, a pop-up by chefs Lucas Dai Pra and Natalie Avitia, both formerly of the Michelin-starred Harbor House Inn, are serving a Mexican-inspired menu at the Waiting Room. The menu includes oysters, ceviche, fish and fried crab tacos, Caesar salad, skewers with al pastor-style shrimp, chicken and veggies, desserts and micheladas. Vegetarian options are available. All ages, 3-8 p.m., the Waiting Room, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com.

Redwood Valley La Indomable, May 3 – Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Mexican banda band La Indomable. Alex Diaz and Nueva Edicion will also perform. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $20, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, buy tickets here. Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, May 5 – Celebrate at the casino with music by DJ Juanjo and cocktail specials. 21 and over, 6 p.m.-12 a.m., free, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Sea Ranch Cinco de Mayo Pop-Up, May 4 – Shindig Social Club in Sea Ranch is hosting a pop-up event featuring food by Roll With It, a local catering company. Offerings include local albacore tostadas ($7), queso fundido ($13), tacos ($4), rice ($3), beans ($3), micheladas and more. Vegetarian options are available. Cash only. All ages, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., reservations recommended, Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.

Ukiah Cinco de Mayo Quebradita Party, May 4 – Dance the night away with Mexican beats by DJ Tempo. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover, Thirsty Axe, 209 S. State. St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. T-Up Cinco de Mayo Celebration, May 5 – T-Up Ukiah will celebrate the day with $5 mini golf sessions, $3 tacos, a bounce house, face painting, a giant pinata and more. All ages, 12-6 p.m., free, T-Up Ukiah, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 671-8392, tupminigolf.com. Cinco de Fly-o, May 5 – The Redwood Flyers Club, a new aviation club, invites the public to a celebration of aviation and Latino food and music. All ages, 2 p.m., free, Ukiah Airport, 1475 S. State St., Ukiah, RSVP required via [email protected]. Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.