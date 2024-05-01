Mendocino County Featured Pet: Yeti

Yeti is available for adoption in Ukiah right now.

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 5/1/23 – This week’s featured pet is Yeti, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Yeti is a two-year-old Great Pyrenees.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Yeti is a friendly, gentle giant. He walks well on leash, knows sit, and appears friendly with strangers. Yeti was a little nervous when meeting another dog, but we think given some time, he will warm up to a canine housemate. Yeti likes to be close to people. This big guy will need secure, tall fencing in his new home. We don’t know Yeti’s history or how he does with livestock. The American Kennel Club’s information on the Great Pyrenees says “The Great Pyrenees is a large, powerful working dog bred to deter sheep-stealing wolves and other predators on snowy mountaintops. Pyrs today are mellow companions and vigilant guardians of home and family. Frequently described as ‘majestic,’ These steadfast guardians usually exhibit a Zen-like calm, but they can quickly spring into action and move with grace and speed to meet a threat. The lush weatherproof coat is all white, or white with markings of beautiful shades of gray, tan, reddish-brown, or badger.” Our majestic Pyr is two years old!

You can read more about Yeti here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

