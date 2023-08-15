Mendocino National Forest issues fire restrictions starting August 15

WILLOWS, 8/15/23 – The National Forest Service has issued fire restrictions for Mendocino National Forest starting Tuesday, August 15. This is due to an increase in lightning and wildfire potential on the over 900,000 acres of land mained by the Forest Service.

Here is the announcement from the Forest Service:

WILLOWS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 — Increased lightning potential and fuel moisture levels have prompted forest officials to issue fire restrictions beginning Aug. 15. The prohibitions outlined in Forest Order No. 08-23-04 are designed to minimize the chances of human-caused wildland fires and are in effect through the end of the 2023 fire season. “At this stage, the public can still enjoy a campfire or stove fire in designated fire-safe campgrounds or in Wilderness Areas so long as they have a valid California Campfire Permit,” said Fire Management Officer Curtis Coots. Fire restrictions prohibit the following activities: Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or within the designated recreation sites shown in Exhibit A of the forest order.

Operating an internal combustion engine, except on National Forest System roads or trails.

Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

Using an explosive.

Possessing, discharging or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device. Exemptions include: Persons with a permit from the Forest Service specifically exempting them from this order. Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions listed in this order. However, persons with a valid California Campfire Permit may use portable stoves or lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel and may also build, maintain, attend or use a fire, campfire, or stove fire in the designated fire-safe recreation sites listed in Exhibit A, as well as in federally designated Wilderness Areas as shown on Exhibit B. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty. Persons with a Special Use Permit from the Forest Service for a recreation residence on the Mendocino National Forest are exempt from prohibition numbers 1, 2, 3, and 4 while they are at their recreation residence. Similar restrictions are also in effect on neighboring public lands. Because restrictions can vary by jurisdiction, visitors should contact the area they plan to visit for specific fire restrictions and conditions. Forest visitors are reminded to check the forest website for the latest alerts, orders and recreation information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino.