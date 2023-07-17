The Mendocino Setlist: July 17-23 offers Cuban dance parties, traditional Irish music, a Miles Davis tribute, surf-rock and more.

MENDOCINO Co., 7/17/23 – This week’s Setlist starts with a Cuban party in Fort Bragg on Mon. July 17. The event, which features DJ Aline playing Cuban dance music, is part of a new world music series at Cucina Verona, during which the kitchen whips up a different buffet each Monday featuring food from around the world. On Thurs. July 20, head to Caspar for a night of Irish music and dance featuring Téada, a world-renowned Irish five-piece band that will perform with Irish step dancer Samantha Harvey. The event is a fundraiser for our friends at KZYX.

On Sat., July 22, trumpet player Erik Jekabson will perform a tribute to the legendary Miles Davis at the Gualala Arts Center. If jazz isn’t your thing, check out the Helltones, an Oakland surf-rock band that will play at the Golden West Saloon in Fort Bragg.

Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Monday, July 17 2 Much Fun – Willits-based duo 2 Much Fun performs hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s. All ages, 12-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Peg House, 69501 U.S. Hwy 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com. Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Cuban Dance Party – DJ Aline spins upbeat Cuban dance music. The evening includes a buffet of Cuban food and specialty cocktails. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com.

Wednesday, July 19 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, July 20 Those Guys – Local duo Those Guys perform. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-7 p.m., the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Deep Pockets – Local band Deep Pockets performs R&B, blues, funk, rock and Motown covers. All ages, $10, 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. Dezarie – Roots reggae performer Dezarie performs live. DJ Nattymegs will spin reggae music. Proceeds benefit the Community Center of Lalibela, Ethiopia. Tickets include dinner by Lavelle’s Afrocentric Kitchen. 7-10 p.m., $100, Compassionate Heart, 260 Kuki Rd., Ukiah, tickets available here. Téada – Irish band Téada performs a benefit concert for KZYX. The five-piece group features a fiddle, flute, accordion, bodhran and guitar. Step dancer Samantha Harvey will join the band on stage. All ages, $30, 7 p.m., Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar. Tickets on sale here. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Friday, July 21 Laurelee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. The Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings formed during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Their sound is a unique blending of the varied backgrounds of the musicians with the pairing of traditional guitar-oriented rock and the melodic stylings of steel pans, highlighted by the vocal harmonies of the band’s four singers. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com. The L.C. Diamonds – The L.C. Diamonds perform contemporary and classic pop and rock hits. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shodakai Showroom at Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. The SoulShake – Sonoma County band the SoulShake performs. The band describes itself as “Sublime meets Jason Mraz.” All ages, $10 or free with axe-throwing, 9 p.m., the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Saturday, July 22 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Fat Fry in the Park – Enjoy a day of live music and local food and drink at Fat Fry in the Park. Performers include Chief Greenbud with the Famous No-Name Band, the Brother Bill Band, the Compost Mountain Boys, Blue Luke & Co., the Kingsnakes with Indiana Slim and Blue Luke, and more. All ages, free, 12-9 p.m., Tan Oak Park, 58974 N. Hwy 101, Leggett. Holly Tannen – Holly Tannen celebrates the release of her new album Eat Your Triceratops. She will be joined by Susan Archuletta and Marianne Steeger. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 1-3 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. The Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings formed during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Their sound is a unique blending of the varied backgrounds of the musicians with the pairing of traditional guitar-oriented rock and the melodic stylings of steel pans,highlighted by the vocal harmonies of the band’s four singers. All ages, free, 2-5 p.m., Caspar Beach, 14441 Point Cabrillo Dr., Mendocino, (707) 964-3306, casparbeachrvpark.com/home. The Music of Miles Davis & Erik Jekabson – Trumpeter and flugelhorn player Erik Jekabson performs originals and songs by renowned musician Miles Davis. He will be joined by pianist Robert Jackson, bassist Pierre Archain, flute player Matt Eakle, drummer Gabe Yanez and guitarist Chris Doering. All ages, $29 in advance, $34 at the door, 4 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138. Tickets on sale here. Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter Aaron Ford performs classic rock, alternative rock, and ‘60s folk-pop covers. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. Back Ground Boys – Local band the Back Ground Boys performs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 CA-1, Westport, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us. Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. DJ Eighty8 – Dance the night away to music from the 2000s with DJ Eighty8. All ages, $10 or free with axe-throwing, 9 p.m., the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. The Helltones – Oakland surf-rock group the Helltones performs. Local doom psychedelic surf rock band Surfsquatch opens the show. 21 and over, $5, 9 p.m., Golden West Saloon, 128 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 813-4696.

Sunday, July 23 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Grupo Maximo – Mexican band Grupo Maximo headlines a day of rodeo and music at the fairgrounds. Other performers include Jesus Ojeda, Santo Domingo, El Patrillo de Jalisco, Los Viejitos de Michocan, and more. All ages, $40, 1 p.m., Mendocino Fairgrounds, Boonville, buy tickets here. Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 2 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. Papa G – Local reggae musician Papa G performs. All ages, 2-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. The Expendables – Santa Cruz-based surf rock band the Expendables headlines the City of Ukiah’s Sundays in the Park. The Mystic Roots Band and Lake Anthony also perform. All ages, free, 6 p.m., Todd Grove Park, Ukiah. Vinson – Local progressive jazz and math rock band Vinson releases its new album. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

