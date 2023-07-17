Mendocino County Featured Pet: Marmaduke

UKIAH, 7/17/23 – This week’s featured pet is Marmaduke, a two-year-old mixed-breed male available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

This handsome dog is a strong, active guy. During his evaluation and meet & greet, Marmaduke was curious and mellow, and he tried to give kisses to everyone! This guy is friendly, easy-going, and likes to be around people. Marmaduke appears to be a gentle giant, and has a soft mouth when taking treats. We think Marmaduke will make a great family dog. If you like the BIG sweetie-pie dogs, get to the shelter and meet Marmaduke in person! CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS OF MARMADUKE taking a break at a volunteer’s home. Looks pretty darn happy, doesn’t he? We think he will love being in YOUR home!

You can read more about Marmaduke here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

Advertisements