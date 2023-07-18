Pudding Creek Bridge nighttime closure starts tonight

Editor’s note: This piece is part of ongoing coverage about the Pudding Creek Bridge construction project. Prior coverage is available here.

FORT BRAGG, 7/18/23 – The first of two anticipated Pudding Creek Bridge closures starts tonight, Tuesday, July 18. The closure takes place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. tonight and Wednesday, July 19.

According to Caltrans, Mendocino Coast travelers can expect a full closure of California State Route 1 at the north end of Fort Bragg at Pudding Creek Bridge from Manzanita Ave. to Pudding Creek Rd. Travelers will not be able to use Route 1 at all during the overnight period.

The only exception will be for emergency responders, who will receive a construction escort during the nighttime closure.

The 24/7 one-way traffic control that is currently in place for Pudding Creek Bridge will remain through August 29. Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 30-minute delays on the weekends. Please allow for extra time and drive slowly in the construction zone.

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice.