Redwood Empire Fair returns to Ukiah August 3 – 6

MENDOCINO Co., 7/21/22 — It’s fair time again in Ukiah, and this year’s Redwood Empire Fair will take place from August 3 through 6 with livestock competitions and auctions, live music performances, pony rides and pig races, karaoke, monster truck races, the grand finale of “Ukiah Idol,” and much more.

Details about the summer fair, including ticket prices and locations, activities, and more can be found in the fair’s press release below, or at https://www.redwoodempirefair.com/summer-fair.

This year’s Redwood Empire Fair theme is “Jungle of Fun.”

Running from Thursday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 6th, the Fair promises

great music, animals, thrills and family fun for the young and the young at heart, says Fair CEO Jennifer Seward. In addition, new entertainment and activities promise to amaze and entertain.

Pony rides, a hypnotist, pig races and a karaoke contest are just some of the new features of this year’s fair.

The 4-day annual event opens to the public at 3:00 PM on August 3rd. Pre-sale carnival wristbands are available until Thursday, August 3 rd at 2:00 PM. The discounted wristbands are $30 each and are available at Mendo Mill Ukiah, Willits and Fort Bragg, Ukiah Taco Bell, Raley’s, Super Chavez Market, Creative Workshop and JD Redhouse in Willits.

The Fair continues to be committed to supporting 4H, FFA and Independent youth

members of the AG community. “Our animal market, breeding, showmanship and Junior Livestock Auction continue to be one of the most successful programs in the state,” Seward notes.

This year’s Sheep Showmanship and the Market and Breeding Sheep Show take place on Thursday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM.

The Market and Breeding Swine Show takes place Thursday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM,

with Swine Showmanship scheduled for Friday, August 4 th at 8:00 AM.

Beef Showmanship, Market and Breeding Beef take place on August 3rd at 5:00 PM.

The Dairy Cattle Show starts at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 4 th . The Beef Ultrasound Carcass Contest is on August 4 th at 1:15 PM.

The Primary Goats and Breeding Goat events take place on Friday, August 4 th at

1:30pm, with the Pygmy Goat Show to follow at 2:00 pm. The Round Robin Large

Animal Showmanship event also takes place on Friday at 4:00 pm, and the Small

Animal Round Robin Showmanship event is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM.

Saturday is the Community First Credit Union Ag Day, beginning with the Junior

Livestock Auction, starting at 10:30 AM at the Racine Pavilion. To close out the Ag

events, the Livestock Awards Ceremony commences Sunday, August 6 th at 10:00 am.

Racing enthusiasts should prepare themselves for four nights of free, hair-raising fun. On Thursday, watch motorcycles, side-by-sides, quads and monster trucks beginning at 6:00 pm. Friday night’s favorite Mudd Bogg and Monster Truck fest rolls out at 6:00. Truck and Tractor Pulls will begin competing at 6:00 pm on Saturday evening. Finish out the weekend on a wild note with Boat Races, Junior Mudd Boggs and Jalopies on Sunday evening beginning at 6:00 pm.

Don’t forget to bring dancing shoes and take some time to practice your favorite songs! On Thursday evening, the popular Warehouse 21 will perform two sets: one at 6:00 and one at 9:00. On Friday evening, welcome Waylon and the Wildcats to the Fair for the first time at 6:00 and 9:00. Come and sing, dance or root for your favorite local karaoke artist at DJ Ken Steely’s Karaoke and Country Dancing at 6:00 and 9:00. For intrepid songsters, there will be a $250 prize awarded to the best karaoke performance.

The legacy of the Ukiah Idol competition continues, and the public is invited to enjoy the show-stopping level of local talent competing for prizes and fame! “Little and Junior Idol” Finals contestants will be competing on Friday, August 4 th at 5:00 PM. The “Grand Finals” will be announced on Sunday at 3:00 PM.

On Opening Day- Thursday, August 3rd, children 6-12 years old and seniors 65 and

older are admitted free until 6:00 pm. Children under 5 are always admitted free.

Grandstand shows are always included with fair admission. The Redwood Empire Fair opens at 3:00 on Thursday and Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. For more information phone (707) 462-3884, visit the Redwood Empire Fair’s Facebook page or https://www.redwoodempirefair.com/summer-fair.