Mendocino County Featured Pet: Summer

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 7/31/23 – This week’s featured pet is Summer, a nine-month-old female Lab mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Summer is very sweet, but also kinda shy. This beautiful girl needs to beef up her confidence, and we’re sure she will, once she becomes comfortable in her new home. Summer spent time at one of the shelter’s wonderful volunteers’ homes—CASA DE LAURA. When she arrived, Summer was afraid at first and timidly followed Laura into the backyard, where she eventually began exploring her new surroundings. When one of the full-time resident dogs came out to play, Summer was cautious, but they ended up having a great time, chasing each other all around the yard. We think the best home for Summer is one with patient guardians who will begin working and training with her. A calm environment will also be good. Training classes are always recommended so pup and human learn to work together. Summer might enjoy a canine friend who can help her feel comfy. Summer is a Lab mix, about 9 months old and 50+ pounds.

You can read more about Summer here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.