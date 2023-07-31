Point Arena’s Harborfest needs help for 2023: meeting on July 31

MENDOCINO Co., 7/30/21 — Point Arena’s annual Harbor and Seafood Festival is one the funding sources for the Point Arena Pier, and the event relies on volunteers — but this year, the festival may not go on unless volunteers are able to take on leadership roles. For those interested in helping out, there will be a meeting taking place on Monday, July 31 at 5 p.m. at Arena Cove to plan the event.

Here’s the announcement from the City of Point Arena, with details about the meeting:

2023 HARBORFEST CANCELED?

Not with your help!

The Annual Harbor and Seafood Festival is one of our local traditions and is vital to the maintenance of Point Arena Pier. The event relies on the help of volunteers for a range of duties. This year, we need leaders who will step up to manage the event or it will not occur. Help is needed managing the overall event and ensuring the event’s success. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to the Pier Rehabilitation and Repair Fund to maintain and improve the Pier structure.

Please join us for a planning meeting at Arena Cove, Monday July 31 at 5pm, learn about how you can help, and lend any skills you have towards making this event a successful fundraiser for our beloved Point Arena Pier!

WHAT: Harborfest Planning Meeting

WHERE: Point Arena Cove, by the monument

WHEN: Monday July 31 at 5pm