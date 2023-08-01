The Mendocino Setlist: July 31-August 6 includes Art in the Gardens and Grammy-nominated reggae legend Pato Banton

MENDOCINO Co., 7/31/23 – This week’s Setlist highlights include the return of Art in the Gardens, a weekend of visual and performing arts and live music at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. On its 30th anniversary, the event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the iconic coastal garden. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy live music at the gardens by Deep Pockets, New Nashville West, La Onda and Mama Grows Funk.

We’re also lucky to have reggae legend Pato Banton performing two shows in Mendocino County this week. Born and raised in Birmingham, England, Banton is a chart-topper on the UK music charts and was nominated for a Grammy for best reggae album for his 2000 release Life Is a Miracle. He’s performed with Sting, UB40, Steel Pulse and other notable artists. Banton performs Friday in Ukiah and Saturday in Point Arena.

Monday, July 31 Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Wednesday, August 2 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Chris Cisper – Classical guitarist Chris Cisper performs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, August 3 Sean Lehe Trio – Guitarist Sean Lehe brings his “Neo-American psychedelic groove” sound to Fort Bragg. The Dune Boys will also perform. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5 p.m., Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg. West of Nowhere – Three-piece band West of Nowhere comprises members of Highway 1 and Hanging Chad. The vocal-rich rock band performs covers of classic rock favorites from the ‘60s through 2000. All ages, $10, 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Pato Banton performs in Ukiah on Friday, August 4. (Jenise Jensen/Pato Banton)

Friday, August 4 Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 4:30-7 p.m., no cover, Cucina Verona Mercato, 453 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, cucinaverona.com. Bobby Parks – A recent transplant from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Mendocino County, Bobby Parks performs Americana originals and covers. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Robby Elfman & Ian Scherer – Flutist and clarinetist Robby Elfman and guitarist Ian Scherer perform at the Gualala Arts Dinner and Jazz event at St. Orres. Reservations recommended. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), seatings start at 5 p.m., St. Orres, 36601 S. Highway 1, Gualala, (707) 884-3335, gaulalaarts.org. Community Jam & Open Mic – Everyone is a star at open mic night. Guitarist Sean Lehe is the guest artist. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-7 p.m., Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg. Benjamin Ortiz – Guitarist and baritone Benjamin Ortiz performs Americana, Celtic and rockabilly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs each first Friday of the month at Northspur Brewing Company in Willits. It’s a fine mix of acoustic americana and excellent beer. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Northspur Brewing Co., 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com. Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. Pato Banton – Hailing from Birmingham, England, reggae singer and toaster Pato Banton is a Grammy-nominated reggae legend who has recorded and toured the world with the English Beat, Steel Pulse, UB40 & Sting. All ages, 9 p.m., $25, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, buy tickets here.

Lauralee Brown performs in Fort Bragg on Saturday, August 5. (courtesy photo)

Saturday, August 5 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Art in the Gardens – The 30th annual Art in the Gardens takes place at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. Deep Pockets and New Nashville West will perform. All ages, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $10-$35, Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, 18220 N. Highway 1, Fort Bragg, (707) 964-4352, buy tickets here. Aaron & Korazon – Aaron and Korazon from reggae band Thrive perform. All ages, 3-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Laurelee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30-8:30 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 N. Highway 1, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us. Clay Hawkins – Slide guitarist and singer-songwriter Clay Hawkins will perform his brand of acoustic rock. He will be joined by upright bassist Andew Robertson. Willits Community Theatre, 37 West Van Ln., Willits, (707) 459-0895, buy tickets here. Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. Pato Banton – Hailing from Birmingham, England, reggae singer and toaster Pato Banton is a Grammy-nominated reggae legend who has recorded and toured the world with the English Beat, Steel Pulse, UB40 & Sting. All ages, 8 p.m., $15-$30, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, buy tickets here. Sean Lehe Trio – Guitarist Sean Lehe brings his “Neo-American psychedelic groove” sound to Willits. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 8-11 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Sunday, August 6 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Art in the Gardens – The 30th annual Art in the Gardens takes place at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. La Onda and Mama Grows Funk will perform. All ages, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $10-$35, Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, 18220 N. Highway 1, Fort Bragg, (707) 964-4352, buy tickets here. Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 2 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here. Bill Schieve – Keyboardist and vocalist Bill Schieve performs. He’s performed with Paul Horn, the Beach Boys and Badfinger. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.