The Mendocino Setlist: July 24-30 features jazz, folk, blues and more live local music

Friday, July 28

Laurelee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 12-3 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.

Benjamin Ortiz Music – Musician Benjamin Ortiz performs Americana, Celtic and rockabilly as part of the reopening celebration of Glass Fire Gallery. All ages, no cover, 5-8 p.m., 18320 CA-1, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9420, glassfiregallery.com.

Joshua Wright – Flamenco fusion-styled guitarrista, Jason Wright, weaves contemporary and classic Spanish melodies with soothing Arabic influences producing captivating and passionate music. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus has been performing for over 40 years along the West Coast and internationally. The band pulls influences from Stevie Wonder and the Neville Brothers, while singer Robin Kellerstrass channels Aretha Franklin and Linda Lyndell with her emotional, engaging vocals. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.

Sharon Garner & the Lincoln Andrews Trio – Jazz vocalist Sharon Garner performs songs from the Great American Songbook, swing, bossa nova, R&B and more. All ages, $20, 7:30 p.m., Willits Community Theater, 37 W. Van Ln, Willits, (707) 459-0895, wctperformingartscenter.org.

Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here.

Donnie and friends – Local blues harmonica player Donnie performs with local guest musicians. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Alex Díaz – Musician Alex Díaz performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shodakai Showroom at Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.