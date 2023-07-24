The Mendocino Setlist: July 24-30 features jazz, folk, blues and more live local music

MENDOCINO Co., 7/24/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! From blues to folk, jazz to club nights, there is something for everyone. Get out and enjoy some live music!
Monday, July 24
Jamaican Dance Party – DJ Larry Hacken spins upbeat Jamaican dance music. The evening includes a buffet of Jamaican food and specialty cocktails. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Tuesday, July 25
Tower Electric Company – Fresno rock band the Tower Electric Company performs. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 9 p.m., Golden West Saloon, 128 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 813-4696.
Wednesday, July 26
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
La Onda – La Onda performs Latin jazz, funk and groovy world music. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Thursday, July 27
The Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings will perform as part of the monthly Caspar Community Wave Up music series. The band formed during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Their sound is a unique blending of the varied backgrounds of the musicians with the pairing of traditional guitar-oriented rock and the melodic stylings of steel pans,highlighted by the vocal harmonies of the band’s four singers. All ages, $10, 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Blushin’ Roulettes – Quirky North Carolina-based folk duo the Blushin’ Roulettes perform. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.
Friday, July 28
Laurelee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 12-3 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
Benjamin Ortiz Music – Musician Benjamin Ortiz performs Americana, Celtic and rockabilly as part of the reopening celebration of Glass Fire Gallery. All ages, no cover, 5-8 p.m., 18320 CA-1, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9420, glassfiregallery.com.
Joshua Wright – Flamenco fusion-styled guitarrista, Jason Wright, weaves contemporary and classic Spanish melodies with soothing Arabic influences producing captivating and passionate music. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus has been performing for over 40 years along the West Coast and internationally. The band pulls influences from Stevie Wonder and the Neville Brothers, while singer Robin Kellerstrass channels Aretha Franklin and Linda Lyndell with her emotional, engaging vocals. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.
Sharon Garner & the Lincoln Andrews Trio – Jazz vocalist Sharon Garner performs songs from the Great American Songbook, swing, bossa nova, R&B and more. All ages, $20, 7:30 p.m., Willits Community Theater, 37 W. Van Ln, Willits, (707) 459-0895, wctperformingartscenter.org.
Donnie and friends – Local blues harmonica player Donnie performs with local guest musicians. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Alex Díaz – Musician Alex Díaz performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shodakai Showroom at Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Saturday, July 29
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Earl Oliver – Musician Earl Oliver performs blues and jazz. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Marcus McCallen – Marcus McCallen has been an integral part of the Northern California music scene for over twenty years. Recognized as a versatile, soulful singer and accomplished guitarist, he has shared the stage with Van Morrison, Chris Isaak, Jerry Jeff Walker, Jesse Colin Young, the Pointer Sisters, the Sons of Champlin, Peter Rowan, the Rowan Brothers, Richard Marks and many others. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400,
Paul Farley – Musician Paul Farley performs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 CA-1, Westport, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us.
Forrest & Friends – Musicians Forrest Glyer and Malakai Schindel perform with local guest musicians. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
La Gente SF – Hailing from the Bay Area, La Gente SF performs a unique blend of world music, cumbia, reggae, salsa, Hip-Hop and Reggaeton. La Gente SF is led by singer-songwriter Rafael Bustamante Sarria. La Gente SF’s music and live shows fuse together rhythms, dances and cultural influences from all over Latino America and the Caribbean with a distinct San Francisco flavor, to create an infectious, high energy dance party. All ages, 8 p.m., $15-$25, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, buy tickets here.
DJ Rey3 – DJ Rey3 spins ‘90s music. All ages, $10 or free with axe-throwing, 9 p.m., the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Sunday, July 30
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Pi Jacobs – Singer-songwriter Pi Jacobs performs roots-rock music inspired by Tom Waits, Dolly Parton and Lucinda Williams. All ages, 2-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Jazz Noir Trio – The Jazz Noir Trio with singer Sharon Garner, pianist Billy Schieve and bassist John Bush perform. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.