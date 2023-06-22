Water main breaks brings road closures and water problems and business closures to Willits (updated 1:45 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

Update 1:45 p.m.: A number of businesses, as well as the Mendocino County Cannabis Department, have announced a temporary closure due to the water issues in Willits; City Councilmember Kanne has stated that the hospital is not impacted.

WILLITS, 6/22/23 — At least one main water line has broken in Willits this morning on Baechtel Road, resulting in low water pressure or no water for many residents and road closures at Baechtel Road, East Hill Road and Shell Lane. There is also a closure on Hawthorne Lane.

Advertisements

The City of Willits has posted on Facebook noting that repairs are underway, and asking residents to avoid the area. The posts note that there are actually two main line breaks that require repairs. The city will be posting additional updates here.

In an earlier post, the city had estimated that repairs had been expected to be completed by 3 p.m.; however, a more recent post states that there is no current time for restoration.

Advertisements

City Councilmember Greta Kanne wrote on her Facebook page, “A water mainline break on Baechtel Rd this morning means 99% of town will have low water pressure and even no water in some areas. Public works crews are on it and city staff is trying to get notices out. Baechtel Rd is closed at Shell Lane and East Hill. Please avoid the area if you can. More updates to follow.”