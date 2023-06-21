Fire crews responding to “West” fire in Redwood Valley (final update 2:47 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

6/21/23 2:47 p.m. — Fire is contained. Crews will remain on scene for approximately an hour.

6/21/23 2:23 p.m. — Air support has been released. Fire crews remain on the scene.

Advertisements

6/21/23 1:59 p.m. — According to scanner traffic, the fire is approximately 1 acre and is holding within the hose line that is circling the fire. Two airplanes and a helicopter remain on the scene. Fire crews anticipate releasing the air support after hazardous trees are removed from the area. It is anticipated that fire crews will remain on the ground for 2 to 3 hours once the forward progress is stopped.

6/21/23 1:41 p.m. — According to scanner traffic, hose lay encircling the fire. Air attack remains above the fire.

Advertisements

REDWOOD VALLEY, Ca., 6/21/23 — Fire crews are responding to a fire in near the 11200 block of West Road in Redwood Valley. According to scanner traffic, the fire may have started in a mobile home and has spread the vegetation. It is reportedly one acre in size. Fire crews have requested air attack, including a helicopter and planes, to support their efforts.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to avoid the area. Here is the Nixle alert:

Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Redwood Valley area, near 11200 Block of West Road, NO further action needed at this time, use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available. Conciencia situacional: Wildfire en el área cerca de Redwood Valley, NO se necesita más acción en este momento, Tenga cuidado y evite el área.

The fire is visible via the Alert California Redwood Valley camera here.

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.