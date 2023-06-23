Fire crews responding to “Golden” fire north of Redwood Valley; traffic impacted on Highway 101 (updated 4:10 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

6/23/23 4:10 p.m. — According to Caltrans, the second (right-hand) lane of northbound Highway 101 will remain closed for at least two more hours (6:10 p.m.) while crews work in the area.

6/23/23 3:16 p.m. — According to scanner traffic, the fire is contained at 1.75 acres.

6/23/23 2:12 p.m. — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office sent a Nixle announcing that the fire has been contained and that fire crews will remain in the area for two to three hours. Here is the announcement:

Cancel Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Redwood Valley area, near Mile Post Marker 37 North Highway 101 has been contained, however, Fire Personnel will be mopping up for the next 2-3 hours. Please avoid the area if possible. Thank you for understanding.

Cancelacion de conciencia situacional: El incendio en Redwood Valley esta contenido, pero, los bomberos estaran en la area limpiando por los siguiente 2-3 horas. Por favor trata de evitar la area si es posible. Gracias por su entendimiento.

According to California Highway Patrol, the fire is contained at 2 acres. The second lane of northbound Highway 101 remains closed.

REDWOOD VALLEY, Ca., 6/23/23 — Fire crews are responding to a wildland fire along northbound Highway 101 just north of Redwood Valley, and scanner reports indicate forward progress has been stopped and fire hoses are surrounding the fire. According to the California Highway Patrol traffic reports, the fire may have been started at approximately 1:11 p.m. by a recreational vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101.

According to scanner traffic, the fire quickly spread to the vegetation, growing to an estimated 3 acres. The fire has been called the “Golden” incident. Plumes of smoke were visible on the Laughlin Ridge fire cameras. Both CAL FIRE and Mendocino County crews are responding to the fire. With the support of CAL FIRE’s airplanes and helicopters, forward progress has been made on the fire.

Due to the close proximity of the fire to the highway, Caltrans and the Mendocino County Sheriff have closed one lane of northbound Highway 101 to traffic.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to use caution and avoid the area. Here is the Nixle alert:

Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Redwood Valley area, near Mile Post Marker 37 North Highway 101, NO further action needed at this time, use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available.

