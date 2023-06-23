Cowboys and girls giddy up! Willits Frontier Days is back!

It’s a sure sign of summer when one of Mendocino County’s most popular events returns: Willits Frontier Days. The event, which features the longest-running continuous rodeo in California, celebrates American Western traditions and the tight knit world of ranching in Mendocino County.

Seventeen events will take place over the course of nine days, kicking off at Jack Tharp Arena with truck and tractor pulls and a street dance with live music from Joe Peters on Fri. June 23. Frontier Days culminates in a Fourth of July celebration with a parade down Main Street, a barbecue and a professional rodeo.

The first Willits Frontier Days took place in July 1927 when the Willits Development Association decided to hold a special event to raise funds to build a hospital. Eventually, Frank R. Howard Memorial Hospital was built. Charles S. Howard, owner Ridgewood Ranch, famously the home and final resting place of Seabiscuit, also helped fund the hospital. It was named after his son, Frank, who was killed in a car accident on the ranch.

Frontier Days continued annually, operated by the American Legion followed by the Willits Volunteer Fire Department. In 1950, the Willits Frontier Days Association was formed, and local businesspeople and ranchers took over the event operations. Today, the event raises thousands of dollars for community organizations. Last year, over $11,000 was donated to community groups including the Willits Lions Club, Little Lake Fire, Boy Scouts Troop 42, the Seabiscuit Riding Program and more.

One of the signature activities of the celebration is when a group of young women focus their intentions on being the next Frontier Days Sweetheart. The Sweetheart is a young woman aged 16 to 20 whom organizers describe as demonstrating “poise and personality” and a skilled equestrian who “exemplifies the ideals of Western life.” Judging takes place over the weekend with the Sweetheart crowned on July 1. The winner will participate in rodeo events, the parade and Western events throughout California.

This year’s theme is “Wranglers, Boots and Spurs,” referring to three of the most iconic symbols of Western wear. It’s no doubt that local cowboys and cowgirls (and a few wannabes) will be showing off their finest regalia in Willits over the next week.

In addition to people-watching, there’s plenty for the entire family to enjoy. Attendees can enjoy the carnival (it opens Wed. June 28) and all the rides and games it has to offer, learn Western dancing, try their hand at a game of horseshoes, enjoy live concerts, get up and close with horses and play witness to the intense sport of rodeo. These activities are in addition to the famed parade, during which Main St. in Willits turns into a patriotic scene of all things red, white and blue. The parade features everything from gunfighters to tractors, appearances by local first responders and ranching families, and lots of horses, of course!

The Whip attempting to tow the Terminator at a truck and tractor pull. (Courtesy of MLM Motorsports)

For Marcy Barry, a co-organizer of Frontier Days and past president of the Willits Frontier Days Association, one of the must-not-miss events this year is the beef barbecue at Rec Grove Park on the Fourth of July. Over 4,000 people attend the barbecue, which is prepared and served by local service clubs and businesses. The meal includes Black Angus tri-tip roast, cowboy-style beans, salad, garlic-buttered french bread and corn-on-the-cub, all for $20 for adults and $12 for kids. “It’s a big picnic with live music and a great time for family and friends to get together,” says Barry. “It’s like a family reunion.”

Barry also suggests attendees check out the truck and tractor pulls on Fri. June 23. “Rodeo isn’t for everyone, so this year we brought a different kind of horsepower to town,” she says. Professional drivers and amateurs alike use their vehicles to compete against the Terminator, a weighted sled that is hooked to competitors’ vehicles, according to the 2023 Frontier Days program. Drivers methodically drag the sled down the arena, trying to make it across the finish line. For the professional drivers, who drive vehicles that look like a funny car meets a tractor, this competition is one of many they participate in around the country, and it’s bound to be a raucous time. One tip: bring ear plugs as the professional cars are very loud. The truck and tractor pulls take place at Jack Tharp Arena and cost $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

The 97th annual Willits Frontier Days takes place June 23 through July 4, 2023. Find the calendar and more at willitsfrontierdays.com.

