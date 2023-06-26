Celebrate the Fourth of July with parades, picnics, concerts and more patriotic fun

MENDOCINO Co., 6/26/23 — This year, Americans will celebrate Independence Day with an extended weekend given that the Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday. As a result, there are festivities celebrating the red, white and blue throughout Mendocino County from July 1 through July 4. Here’s a round-up of activities throughout the county.

Reminder: Per CAL FIRE: Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of California because each year serious injuries and millions of dollars in property loss occur from wildfires sparked by fireworks. Large grass crops and dry vegetation increase the threat for devastating fires throughout all of California. Check your local laws and ordinances to find out if fireworks are illegal where you live, or if certain “Safe and Sane” fireworks are permitted. Learn more here.

Did we miss a Fourth of July event? Email us at [email protected].

Advertisements

Anderson Valley July 4: Olde Time Fourth of July – Enjoy a day of fun at the fairgrounds with an olde time Fourth of July celebration. The event features a barbecue with wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. Cake and wine auctions will be held. There will also be a parade, potato sack races, a dunking tank, and other fun activities. Proceeds benefit the Anderson Valley Volunteer Firefighters, the Skatepark Project and the AVUSD Wellness Committee. All ages, $10 or free for children 13 and under, cash only, Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville. Fort Bragg July 1 & 2: Handmade Craft Fairs – Bring your family to all of the popular Handmade Craft Fairs on special event weekends at Town Hall in downtown Fort Bragg. Shop for a wide variety of amazing hand-crafted items, such as quilts, toys, iron works, pottery, knits and crochet, jewelry, paintings, tools, and puzzles. Starts at 10 a.m. (closing times vary), Ft. Bragg Town Hall, Corner of Main & Laurel St., Fort Bragg. July 1: World’s Largest Salmon BBQ – Sponsored by the Salmon Restoration Association, the 52nd annual World’s Largest Salmon BBQ is a great way to kick off the holiday weekend and fuel up for a long-day of festivities leading to the fireworks show later that evening. The meal features grilled wild caught salmon, fresh corn on the cob, salad, and local bread from Fort Bragg Bakery. Coffee is provided by Thanksgiving Coffee and ice cream for dessert is available from Cowlicks. Craft brews from North Coast Brewery and a wide selection of wines can also be purchased. There will also be live music. All proceeds benefit the Salmon Restoration Association’s work in Mendocino County. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., $35 for adults, $15 for children under 12, South Noyo Harbor, 19101 S. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg. Tickets on sale here. July 1: Fireworks party with La Onda – View the Fort Bragg fireworks display from the patio of Princess Seafood Restaurant. Latin band La Onda will perform. All ages, music at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30, $20, Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3123. July 1: Fort Bragg Independence Day Fireworks – Celebration Fourth of July with a fireworks display overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Watching locations include the South Coastal Trail at Noyo Headlands ($20 parking fee), Pomo Bluffs Park (free) and Todd Point Parking Area (free). Fort Bragg police officers will strictly enforce restrictions on illegal discharge of fireworks and open containers of alcohol in public. 9:30 p.m. Mendocino July 4: Mendocino Annual 4th of July Parade: Enjoy an Independence Day parade in downtown Mendocino. This year’s theme is “Forward, Together.” 12-1 p.m., downtown Mendocino. July 4: Kelley House Museum Lawn Party & Parade Viewing – Celebrate the Fourth of July on the Kelley House lawn, which offers great parade viewing directly across the street from the judges’ platform on Main Street. Enjoy dance music with DJ Dylan, munchies, margaritas, wine, and beer from North Coast Brewing Company, plus non-alcoholic options. Bring a picnic basket or pick up a hot dog at Rotary Park just down the street and bring it back to enjoy with your drinks. All ages, free (donations accepted), 11 a.m.-3 p.m., no pets allowed, 45007 Albion St., Mendocino, learn more here. July 4: Fourth of July Celebration at Rotary Park – Rotary Park will celebrate the Fourth of July with live music, raffle, face painting, Humane Society display, a Mendocino makers market and hot dogs! Grab a bite before, after, or during the parade. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 44960 Main St., Mendocino. Point Arena July 1: Point Arena Street Fair and Fireworks Extravaganza – Join the City of Point Arena for its street fair which includes live music, food and fun and wraps up with epic fireworks by Pyro Spectaculars. Performers include Finians Call, Boonfire, Funkosaurus and Aaron Borowitz and the Golden Chantarelles. Free, 4-11 p.m., Arena Cove, Point Arena. Learn more here. July 1: Post-Fireworks Show with Sol Horizon – Arena Theater celebrates the Fourth of July by featuring Sol Horizon playing roots reggae fused with rock, funk, and world music. All ages, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $15-$22, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, tickets on sale here. July 2: Independence Day Parade – The annual Point Arena Independence Day Parade starts at noon on Main St. Learn more here. Redwood Valley July 2: Black Bart Parade – The annual Black Bart Parade will take place with the theme “Diamonds, Denim and Dirt.” After the parade, join the community for a barbecue and live music at the Redwood Riders Arena. 11 a.m., downtown Redwood Valley. Willits July 2-4: Willits Frontier Days – Celebrate American Western traditions and the tight-knit ranching community of Mendocino County during Willits Frontier Days. Festivities include rodeo, a cowboy breakfast, western dancing, horseshoe contests, live music, a barbecue and a patriotic parade. Learn more here. July 4: Fourth of July Firewise Expo and Raffle – Sherwood Firewise Communities hosts an Independence Day-themed Firewise Expo and Raffle. The event will have representatives from Sherwood Firewise, CAL FIRE, Mendocino Fire Safe Council, and the Community Emergency Response Team. There will be presentations and exhibits on home hardening and fire safety, as well as fun, games and prizes for the kids. Raffle tickets to win prizes will be available at the Sherwood Firewise booth and online here. Free, 12-5 p.m., Mendocino County Museum, 400 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 459-2736. Ukiah July 1 – Ukiah Speedway Race & Fireworks Extravaganza – The Ukiah Speedway will celebrate the holiday with an evening of racing including Bombers Limited Modifieds, Legends, Jr. Legends, Pro 4’s and Bandoleros. The evening wraps up with a fireworks display. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the National PKU Alliance funds research and advocates for patients with phenylketonuria, an inherited metabolic disease affecting the brain. All ages, tickets range from $12-$35, gates open 3:30 p.m., racing starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Ukiah Speedway at Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, 1055 N. State St., Ukiah. July 4 – All American Picnic – The annual All American Picnic includes free food, an art zone, organized games, contests and races. Plus there will be free swimming in the pool. All ages, free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Todd Grove Park, 600 Live Oak Ave., Ukiah. July 4 – Independence Day concert with Hella Mendocino – Psychedelic band Hella Mendocino will perform and Future Thompson will spin dance music. Guests are encouraged to wear their best Fourth of July-themed outfits. There will be a costume contest and a raffle. It is also Miss Saigon’s fourth anniversary, and the menu will be 20% off. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5 p.m., Miss Saigon’s Pho & Bar, 920 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 621-9055. Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.