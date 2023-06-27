The Mendocino Setlist: June 26-July 2 includes dreamy pop, soulful covers, oceanside country, punk rock folk and more!

MENDOCINO Co., 6/26/22 – Summer weather is returning this week with warm temperatures and a festive environment leading up to a long weekend filled with Fourth of July celebrations. This week’s Setlist highlights starts on Wed. June 28 with Soft Palms at the hip and happening New Museum, a brewery in downtown Point Arena. Soft Palms is a husband and wife duo that plays dreamy pop music that pairs perfectly with an IPA on the sunny New Museum patio.

On Fri. June 30, head to Ukiah for the Soul Circus Band. They packed the house the last time they performed at Sports Attic, and you won’t want to miss a chance to groove the night away to the band’s rock and soul covers featuring lead vocalist Robin Kellerstrass. Sat. July 1 offers the legendary Gene Parsons (ex-Byrds) performing with his band New Nashville West at Caspar Beach in Mendocino; a lively evening of music featuring numerous local acts at Point Arena as part of the town’s Fourth of July celebration; and finally Bug Guts, a punk rock folksy duo from SoCal performing at the Willits Community Theater.

If you’re looking for Fourth of July celebrations, check out our round-up of events here.

Monday, June 26 Dave Pierce – Writer, guitarist and vocalist Dave Pierce performs light jazz, Americana, pop rock, blues, folk and more. All ages, 12:30-4:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), 69501 U.S. Hwy 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.

Wednesday, June 28 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Soft Palms – Long Beach duo Soft Palms performs dreamy indie pop music. All ages, 6 p.m., cover charge, the New Museum, 265 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 356-8232, thenewmuseumbeer.com. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, June 29 Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Soul Circus performs at Sports Attic 2 in Ukiah on Fri. June 30. (Courtesy photo)

Friday, June 30 Clay Hawkins & Andy Robertson – Musicians Clay Hawkins and Andy Robertson perform as part of the Willits Frontier Days’ Hometown Celebration festivities. The performance includes Circus Mecca performers. All ages, free, 5-9 p.m., corner of Main St. and Commercial St., Willits. Tastes Like Chicken – Local band Tastes Like Chicken performs classics by the Beatles, Steely Dan, Elvis Costello, Huey Lewis and the News, and more, as well as originals. The band is composed of musicians who have performed in many bands known to those who have enjoyed local live music through the years including Warty Gourd, Schindig, Mad Cow Jazz, Close Enough, Marjo Wilson Band, and Waylon and the Wild Cats. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus has been performing for over 40 years along the West Coast and internationally. The band pulls influences from Stevie Wonder and the Neville Brothers, while singer Robin Kellerstrass channels Aretha Franklin and Linda Lyndell with her emotional, engaging vocals. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sports Attic 2, 257 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 463-2791, sportsattic2ukiah.com. Queer Country – Country music band Queer Country performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Golden West Saloon, 128 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 813-4696. Cosmic Family Band – Local jam band Cosmic Family Band performs original music. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. DJ Tempo – Dance the night away as DJ Tempo spins hip hop and reggaeton. All ages, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Bug Guts performs on Sat. July 1 at Willits Community Theater. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, July 1 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. New Nashville West with Gene Parsons – Country rock quartet the New Nashville West performs. The band is fronted by Gene Parsons of the Byrds and is the revival of his ‘60s band Nashville West. All ages, free, 2-5 p.m., Caspar Beach, 14441 Point Cabrillo Dr., Mendocino, (707) 964-3306, casparbeachrvpark.com/home. Zion Dixon – Musician Zion Dixon performs acoustic R&B as part of Parducci Winery’s 501 Red Release Party. Big Earl’s BBQ will be serving barbecue. All ages, 4-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), 501 Parducci Rd., Ukiah, (707) 463-5357, parducci.com. Fireworks Festival at Arena Cove – Celebrate the Fourth of July a few days early with live music by Finians Call, Boonfire, Funkosaurus and Aaron Borowitz (of Thrive) and the Chanterelles. There will also be crafts, food, drinks and a fireworks display at dark. All ages, 4-11 p.m., $10 for adults, free for children under 12. Learn more here. La Onda – Latin music band La Onda performs. Ticket price includes prime seating for the Fort Bragg fireworks show. All ages, 6 p.m., $20, Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Johnny Tsunami and the Hurricanes – High octane roots rock band Johnny Tsunami and the Hurricanes perform on the patio in the beer garden. All ages, 7-11 p.m., Hopland Tap, 13351 US-101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Soul Revival with Paka G – Singer-songwriter and musician Paka G performs. All ages, 7-9 p.m., $15, the Well Spiritual Center, 45004 Albion St. #8, Mendocino, (707) 346-7999. Bug Guts – Musical duo Bug Guts performs “free range misfit folk rock.” The band formed in San Diego out of the ashes of their old punk rock bands. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Lane, Willits, (707) 459-0895, tickets on sale here. TOR – Electronic music producer TOR performs his signature warm beat-driven atmospheric dance music. All ages, $18, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits, tickets on sale here. DJs – Various DJs spin each Saturday. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Baby Gas – Oakland-based hip hop artist Baby Gas performs with DJ Smokin’ Joe. All ages, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $30-$50, McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard, Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tickets on sale here. Sol Horizon – Sol Horizon performs after the fireworks show in Point Arena. The seven-piece band is from Sonoma County and fuses roots reggae with rock, funk and world music. All ages, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $15-$22, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, tickets on sale here.

Sunday, July 2 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.



The Loglifters – Sit out on the lawn and listen to live music by the Loglifters, local Anderson Valley musicians. The Loglifters describe themselves as Western Surf Rock that reimagines folk storytelling with driving alternative sounds of California. All ages, 2:30-4:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.