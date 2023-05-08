The Mendocino Setlist: May 8-14, it’s a great week to be a local country or jazz music fan

MENDOCINO Co., 5/8/22 – This week’s Setlist mid-week highlights include outlaw country musician Johnny Young’s new weekly acoustic music night at Club Calpella (Tue., May 9) and an evening of Latin jazz and dance music to accompany the Italian fare at Cucina Verona in Fort Bragg (Thur. May, 11). On Saturday, head south to Point Arena for an educational concert that explores the history of jazz music as part of the 2023 Redwood Coast Whale and Jazz Festival (Sat., May 13). If you’re celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 14), continue the jazz vibes with Sharon Garner & the Dorian May Trio in Fort Bragg or head inland for a night of patriotic country music with Billboard chart-topper Jerrod Neimann in Redwood Valley. No matter what events you attend this week, we hope they’re joyously musical!

Singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski performs in Willits on Mon. May 8. (Courtesy photo)

Monday, May 8 Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Bryan Bielanski – North Carolina’s Bryan Bielanski describes himself as if “Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together who became an acoustic rock singer/songwriter.” Bielanski will perform tracks from his newest release, Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Tuesday, May 9 Johnny Young – Local country musician Johnny Young hosts an evening of acoustic music every Tuesday in May. 21 and over, 6 to 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Club Calpella, 6175 N. State St., Ukiah.

Wednesday, May 10 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Don and Twotree – Local folk musicians Don and Twotree perform every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. All ages, 12 to 2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, (707) 680-0188. Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. All ages, 6:30 to 10 p.m., free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, May 11 Latin Dance Party – Musicians Chad Swimmer, Alejandro del Valle, Lincoln Andrews and Gabriel Yanez will perform salsa, cha cha, bossa nova and more. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona Ristorante, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Hilary & Christiane – Sonoma County-based multi-instrumental duo Hilary & Christiane perform folk-based country and blues. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs in Fort Bragg on Fri. May 12. (Courtesy photo

Friday, May 12 Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 1 to 4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Tony Roach – Musician Tony Roach performs 20th century standards of R&B and jazz. All ages, 4 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Easy Street – Local cover band Easy Street performs. Taste Budz will serve plant-based food to accompany Rivino’s wines. All ages, 4 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Rivino Winery, 4104 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah, (707) 293-4262, rivino.com. Back Porch Trio – Ukiah’s Back Porch Trio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers. All ages, 5 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Dorian May Trio – Jazz group the Dorian May Trio performs. All ages, 6 to 7 p.m., no cover, Fort Bragg Library, 499 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2020, fortbragglibrary.org. Ukiah Youth Concert – The Ukiah Youth Concert will feature international young musicians from Dharma Realm Buddhist University, Developing Virtue Secondary Schools, the Ukiah High School Jazz Band, students of pianist Elizabeth MacDougall, Ukiah High School music teacher Audrey McCombs, violinist Margie Rice, and concert director and singer Sophie Wu. The concert program will showcase solo and ensemble performances, dance, and music from the East and West. All ages, 7 p.m., students free, $15-$50 for others, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 376-8731, learn more here. Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Howard Reggie Dockens – Rock and funk musician Howard Reggie Dockens performs. 21 and over, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Severance – Local rock band Severance performs. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sports Attic 2, 257 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 463-2791, sportsattic2ukiah.com. DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Seaside String Sisters perform in Mendocino on Sat. May 13. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, May 13

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 3 to 6 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Seaside String Sisters – Folk Americana band the Seaside String Sisters will play covers and originals. They find inspiration from artists like Kate Wolf, Gillian Welch, the Avett Brothers and John Prine. They all hail from Mendocino County and will bring their guitars, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin to share their music on the deck at Frankie’s. All ages, 4 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Frankie’s, 44951 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-2436, frankiesmendocino.com.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com.

Dream a Little Dream – San Francisco swing jazz group the Velvet Vipers will perform with Sarah Ryan as part of the Little Lake Grange’s black tie fundraiser. Pianist Frankie J. will also perform. 21 and over, 6 to 11 p.m., $100, Little Lake Grange, tickets required. Learn more here.

The Evolution of Jazz – The 2023 Redwood Coast Whale and Jazz Festival presents a narrated, musical presentation chronicling the development and evolution of jazz styles from early to modern jazz, followed by a jazz set when the audience will be asked to “Name That Jazz Style.” The event features saxophonist and narrator Francis Vanek, pianist Dorian May, bassist Dorothea May and drummer Gabe Yanez. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $18, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, buy tickets here.

Ukiah Symphony Orchestra – The Ukiah Symphony Orchestra performs its last concert of its 2022-23 season. The orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and works by Mozart, Carl Maria von Weber, Bartók, Ung and more. Violinist Katharine Wang and clarinetist Sabin Park, winners of the symphony’s Youth Concerto Competition, will join the orchestra. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $10-$30, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 510-1793, buy tickets here.

Jerrod Neimann – Billboard chart-topping country singer-songwriter Jerrod Neimann will perform his ballad “Old Glory” among other hits. Niemann has been nominated for Academy of Country Music, CMT Awards, Country Music Association awards. He’s toured with Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley in recent years. 21 and over, 8 to 9:30 p.m., tickets start at $30, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, tickets on sale here.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. 21 and over, 8 to 11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Ricky Ray Sanger – Country and blues musician Ricky Ray Sanger performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.

DJ OG – Oakland’s DJ OG performs. All ages, 9 p.m., $10 or free with an ax-throwing session, Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Sharon Garner & the Dorian May Trio play two Mother’s Day shows in Fort Bragg on Sun, May 14. (Courtesy photo)

Sunday, May 14 – Mother’s Day Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Clay Hawkins – Singer-songwriter and slide guitarist Clay Hawkins performs. Hawkins cites Neil Young, John Fahey, the Black Keys, Nick Cave and Radiohead as influences. He’ll perform as part of the winery’s Mother’s Day Boujee Brunch. Ticket price includes food. All ages, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $40, Rivino Winery, 4104 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah, (707) 293-4262, buy tickets here. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 12 to 2:45 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse. Ukiah Symphony Orchestra – The Ukiah Symphony Orchestra performs its last concert of its 2022-23 season. The orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and works by Mozart, Carl Maria von Weber, Bartók, Ung and more. Violinist Katharine Wang and clarinetist Sabin Park, winners of the symphony’s Youth Concerto Competition, will join the orchestra. All ages, 2:00 p.m., $10-$30, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 510-1793, buy tickets here. Sharon Garner & the Dorian May Trio – Sharon Garner and the Dorian May Trio deliver “family-friendly” jazz, perfect for Mother’s Day inspired by the most popular and influential American songs from the early to mid-20th century. Their repertoire is a musical mix of Latin, Jazz, and Swing, ranging from dinner jazz and cocktail classics, Cuban mambos and boleros to old-time swing tunes. All ages, $30, 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Sequoia Room at the Pub at North Coast Brewing, Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, buy tickets here. William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 1 to 6 p.m., the Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com. Tony Roach – Guitarist and vocalist Tony Roach performs 20th century classics for Mother’s Day. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].