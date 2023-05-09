Mobile buyback center to open May 14 in Mendocino, next day in Caspar

MENDOCINO, CA, 5/9/23 — This weekend will see the debut of Mendocino County’s new mobile buyback facility, county recycling and waste collector Redwood Waste Solutions (RWS) announced in a news release. Collection at the mobile facility will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in Mendocino, and during those same hours on Monday in Caspar.

The centers collect beverage containers redeemable for California Redemption Value (CRV) under the California Beverage Container Recycling and Litter Reduction Act. Fort Bragg and Mendocino County’s new initiative is one of only 10 pilot projects in mobile buyback allotted in California.

By definition, the project is a pilot, meaning that capacity will be limited and procedures may shift as the mobile center continues to operate.

“When we do open, just know that we’re doing our best,” RWS Education and Outreach Manager Michelle Goodman told The Voice when the project was approved. “We’re going to try to make this as seamless of a process as possible.”

The project is also not meant to be permanent, but to serve a coast that has gone since summer without a CRV redemption center. RWS has explored more than 20 permanent site possibilities, and is now looking closely at two different properties as potential permanent locations, Goodman said.

In the meantime, here are the details for the mobile redemption center:

Mendocino K-8 School

44261 Little Lake Rd, Mendocino, CA 95460

Day of Operation: Sunday of each week (beginning May 14th)

Hours of Operation: 8:30AM-5:30PM

Caspar Community Center

15051 Caspar Rd, Caspar, CA 95420

Day of Operation: Monday of each week (beginning May 15th)

Hours of Operation: 8:30AM-5:30PM

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.

