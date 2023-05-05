Farm-to-table dinner to raise money for Little Lake Grange on May 13 (Press release)

WILLITS, Ca. 5/6/23 – The Little Lake Grange is hosting a swingin’ supper club-style dinner to raise funds for the grange’s building maintenance on Sat. May 13. The black tie event features a steakhouse-inspired menu featuring local raised beef, live jazz music, a no-host bar and a silent auction.

Here’s the announcement with details on the event:

Black Dog Catering, the Little Lake Grange, and Cosmic Pickle Productions are excited to announce a farm-to-table dinner fundraiser on May 13 to support ongoing fundraising for building maintenance costs for the Grange. The event, called “Dream a Little Dream,” is a pop-up candlelight dinner club with piano music, jazz standards from the Velvet Vipers and Sarah Ryan. The Velvet Vipers are San Francisco’s swinging tribute to New Orleans jazz of the ‘20s, ‘30s and beyond. The evening also features a special collaboration with popular local singer Sarah Ryan of the Real Sarahs, and Jim Dooley, well-known local trumpet player from Funkacillin and Pura Vida. During the dinner hour, Frankie J. will play jazz piano.

The dinner menu from Black Dog Catering is inspired by classic steakhouse menus and will feature beef from Ford Ranch. “The commercial kitchen where I call home most weeks is at the Little Lake Grange in Willits,” says Black Dog Catering owner Caroline Radice. “[the kitchen] is home to many food businesses and is a shining example of a successful community project. The Grange also is home to the Willits Farmers Market during the winter months, hosts delicious pancake breakfasts, and much more. They have been supporting our community for many years, and it’s a great moment for us to offer some support in return.” The owners and staff from Mendo Ferments, Mindful Meals, and Grant’s Goodies are also event sponsors and will collaborate to prepare and serve the dinner.

Tickets are $100 and only 80 are being sold at Flying Dog Pizza for this Little Lake Grange benefit in Willits on Saturday, May 13 from 6 to 11 p.m.. This is a Black Tie and Sequin event with a no-host bar and silent auction.