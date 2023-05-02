The Mendocino Setlist: May 2-7, this week brings Scottish folk, local jazz, festive Latin beats, West African jams and more. 

Friday, May 5

Seaside String Sisters – Folk Americana band the Seaside String Sisters will play covers and originals. They find inspiration for their music from artists like Kate Wolf, Gillian Welch, the Avett Brothers and John Prine. They all hail from Mendocino County and will be bringing their guitars, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin to share their music with the Noyo Center’s On the River Music Series. All ages, 4 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 4:30 to 7 p.m., no cover, Cucina Verona Mercato, 353 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, cucinamercato.com.

Dan Albrect – Bluesy swing pianist Dan Albrect performs as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., the Book Store & Vinyl Cafe, 137 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6559.

Marianne and the French Connection – Folk group Marianne and the French Connection perform as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., the Company Store, 301 Main St., Fort Bragg.

Nancy Jung & the Uke Song Group – Ukelele musicians Nancy Jung & the Uke Song Group perform as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Art Explorers, 333 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-6156.

Lynn Kieswetter & Bing York – Swing musicians Lynn Kieswetter & Bing York perform as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Windsong Used Books, 324 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2050.

Steve Paul and the Jazz Jam Session Group – Jazz musicians led by Steve Paul perform as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.

John Pardini – Singer-songwriter John Pardini performs as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Edgewater Gallery, 356 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-4668.

Keeter Steward – Blues guitarist Keeter Steward performs as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Epperson Music, 301 N. Main St., Suite D, Fort Bragg, (707) 972-0788.

Erica Zissa and Bob Day – Jazz saxophonist Erica Zissa and guitarist Bob Day perform as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., North Coast Artists Gallery, 362 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-8266.

DJ Aline – Co-host of Alma Latina on KZYX, DJ Aline, spins alternative Latin music including psychedelic Cumbia, electro tango, and more. All ages, 5 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic hosted by Michael Coleman. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133

Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs each first Friday of the month at Northspur Brewing Company in Willits. It’s a fine mix of acoustic Americana and excellent beer. All ages, 6 to 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Northspur Brewing Co., 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com.

Mariachi Torres – Mariachi band Mariachi Torres performs as part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Drink and food specials will be available. 21 and over, 7 p.m. to midnight, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Forest Sun – With over 78 million plays on Pandora, troubadour and award-winning songwriter Forest Sun enlivens audiences around the globe with his wealth of songs and stories, all sung and told in a laid-back California style. Sun’s soulful music draws on a deep well of Americana and is compared to everyone from Jack Johnson and The Avett Brothers to Van Morrison and Bob Dylan. All ages, 7 p.m., $40, Nahara Healing Arts, 10481 Lansing St., Mendocino, naharahealingarts.com. Reservations required. Call (707) 357-6879 for more information.

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers – Guitarist and singer-songwriter Tommy Castro performs with his band the Painkillers. Castro performs R&B, blues, and rock. In 2008, he won the Blues Music Award for Entertainer of the Year. All ages, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., $35, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena. Buy tickets here.

DJ Sticky Prisms – Local DJ Sticky Prisms plays a wide range of genres while guests play putt-putt and virtual golf games. All ages, T-Up Ukiah, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.

DJ DLT – DJ DLT spins “anything and everything” as part of The Dance at GW. 21 and over, 8 p.m. to 1:45 a.m., Golden West Saloon, 128 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.

Alex Diaz y los Tres Letras – Santa Rosa’s Alex Diaz y los Tres Letras performs high energy Latin music for Cinco de Mayo. 21 and over, 9 to 11:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena, (707) 467-5300, thegarciarivercasino.com.

DJ Joey D – DJ Joey D spins reggae and reggaton music for Cinco de Mayo. Rey3 will also perform. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $5 or free with axe-throwing, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.