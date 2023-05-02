The Mendocino Setlist: May 2-7, this week brings Scottish folk, local jazz, festive Latin beats, West African jams and more. 

MENDOCINO Co., 5/2/22 – This week’s Setlist highlights kick off Tuesday, May 2, with Old Blind Dogs, a Scottish quartet named the Folk Band of the Year at the Scots Trad Music Awards in 2016. They will perform at the recently opened and very hip New Museum brewery in Point Arena. On Friday, May 5, head to the north coast for live jazz when local jazz musicians perform at eight different galleries and shops as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s First Friday music series. If you’re in the mood for margaritas and music, you’ll find plenty of Cinco de Mayo options this week, including mariachi at Coyote Valley Casino in Redwood Valley and Latin musicians Alex Diaz y los Tres Letras at the Garcia River Casino in Point Arena.
Saturday, May 6, head down to Hopland for the Hopland Fire District’s annual fundraiser featuring live music from Derek Irving or head to the coast for an afternoon of vocal stylings from In the Mix & Friends in Mendocino. On Sunday, May 7, Fort Bragg’s Larry Spring Museum will host West African band Baba Commandant and the Mandingo Band.
Tuesday, May 2
Jazz Meets Classical – Grammy winner violinist Mads Tolling, pianist Miles Graber, guitarist Dave MacNab and harpist Anna Maria Mendieta perform late 19th century classical composers and jazz music as part of Gualala Arts Global Harmony and the Whale & Jazz Festival series. All ages, 4 p.m., $29, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138. Learn more here.
Johnny Young – Local country musician Johnny Young hosts an evening of acoustic music every Tuesday in May. 21 and over, 6 to 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Club Calpella, 6175 N. State St., Ukiah.
Old Blind Dogs – Old Blind Dogs are a high-energy quartet hailing from Aberdeen, Scotland playing traditional folk music and Celtic music with rock, reggae, jazz, blues and Middle Eastern influences. All ages, 7 to 10 p.m., $30, the New Museum Brewers and Blenders, 265 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 356-8232, thenewmuseumbeer.com.
Wednesday, May 3
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. All ages, 6:30 to 10 p.m., free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. 21 and over, 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, May 4
Rockin 4 Ralph 2 Find A Cure – Local rocker Steven Bates hosts a fundraiser and celebration of life for Ralph Humprey. All proceeds go to the Humphrey’s family and a cancer research nonprofit. Bates will be joined by Jon Faurot, the Sean G. Lehe Trio, Marcus McCallen III, and others. 5 p.m., sliding scale donation, all ages, Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.
Friday, May 5
Seaside String Sisters – Folk Americana band the Seaside String Sisters will play covers and originals. They find inspiration for their music from artists like Kate Wolf, Gillian Welch, the Avett Brothers and John Prine. They all hail from Mendocino County and will be bringing their guitars, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin to share their music with the Noyo Center’s On the River Music Series. All ages, 4 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 4:30 to 7 p.m., no cover, Cucina Verona Mercato, 353 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, cucinamercato.com.
Dan Albrect – Bluesy swing pianist Dan Albrect performs as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., the Book Store & Vinyl Cafe, 137 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6559.
Marianne and the French Connection – Folk group Marianne and the French Connection perform as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., the Company Store, 301 Main St., Fort Bragg.
Nancy Jung & the Uke Song Group – Ukelele musicians Nancy Jung & the Uke Song Group perform as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Art Explorers, 333 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-6156.
Lynn Kieswetter & Bing York – Swing musicians Lynn Kieswetter & Bing York perform as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Windsong Used Books, 324 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2050.
Steve Paul and the Jazz Jam Session Group – Jazz musicians led by Steve Paul perform as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.
John Pardini – Singer-songwriter John Pardini performs as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Edgewater Gallery, 356 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-4668.
Keeter Steward – Blues guitarist Keeter Steward performs as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Epperson Music, 301 N. Main St., Suite D, Fort Bragg, (707) 972-0788.
Erica Zissa and Bob Day – Jazz saxophonist Erica Zissa and guitarist Bob Day perform as part of the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society’s Music First Friday series. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., North Coast Artists Gallery, 362 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-8266.
DJ Aline – Co-host of Alma Latina on KZYX, DJ Aline, spins alternative Latin music including psychedelic Cumbia, electro tango, and more. All ages, 5 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic hosted by Michael Coleman. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133
Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs each first Friday of the month at Northspur Brewing Company in Willits. It’s a fine mix of acoustic Americana and excellent beer. All ages, 6 to 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Northspur Brewing Co., 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com.
Mariachi Torres – Mariachi band Mariachi Torres performs as part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Drink and food specials will be available. 21 and over, 7 p.m. to midnight, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Forest Sun – With over 78 million plays on Pandora, troubadour and award-winning songwriter Forest Sun enlivens audiences around the globe with his wealth of songs and stories, all sung and told in a laid-back California style. Sun’s soulful music draws on a deep well of Americana and is compared to everyone from Jack Johnson and The Avett Brothers to Van Morrison and Bob Dylan. All ages, 7 p.m., $40, Nahara Healing Arts, 10481 Lansing St., Mendocino, naharahealingarts.com. Reservations required. Call (707) 357-6879 for more information.
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers – Guitarist and singer-songwriter Tommy Castro performs with his band the Painkillers. Castro performs R&B, blues, and rock. In 2008, he won the Blues Music Award for Entertainer of the Year. All ages, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., $35, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena. Buy tickets here.
DJ Sticky Prisms – Local DJ Sticky Prisms plays a wide range of genres while guests play putt-putt and virtual golf games. All ages, T-Up Ukiah, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.
DJ DLT – DJ DLT spins “anything and everything” as part of The Dance at GW. 21 and over, 8 p.m. to 1:45 a.m., Golden West Saloon, 128 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.
Alex Diaz y los Tres Letras – Santa Rosa’s Alex Diaz y los Tres Letras performs high energy Latin music for Cinco de Mayo. 21 and over, 9 to 11:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena, (707) 467-5300, thegarciarivercasino.com.
DJ Joey D – DJ Joey D spins reggae and reggaton music for Cinco de Mayo. Rey3 will also perform. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $5 or free with axe-throwing, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Saturday, May 6
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Alejandro Quartet – Cuban jazz group the Alejandro Quartet performs. All ages, T-Up Ukiah, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.
Boonfire – Local reggae band Boonfire performs. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Matt Axton & Badmoon – Americana, country and rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Matt Axton performs with his band Badmoon. Aaron Ford will also perform. All ages, 2 p.m., $15, Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
In the Mix & Friends – Vocal group In the Mix performs covers from the 1930s to today. The group will be joined by special guests Jason Kirkman, Jim Jackson and Randy Knutson. Tea and cookies will be served. All ages, 4 p.m., free, St. Michael & All Ages Church, 201 E. Fir St., Fort Bragg.
JahSun – Psychedelic folk musician JahSun performs.The common theme throughout the music of JahSun is a consistent message of positivity, love and respect, and kindness to all. All ages, 4 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
Cavewoman – Local band Cavewoman performs post-rock, goth and grunge music. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.
Derek Irving – Musician Derek Irving performs as part of the Hopland Fire Annual Fundraising BBQ. A tri-tip and chicken barbecue and cold drinks will be available. All ages, 5 to 10 p.m., $30 for adults, $15 for children, free for 8 and under, Hopland Fire Protection District, 21 Feliz Creek Rd., Hopland.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com.
Malakai, Forrest and Sarah – Malakai Schindel, Sarah Rose McMahon, and Forrest Glyer perform with special guests Lhasa Summers and Kyle Madrigal. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Ln., Willits, (707) 459-0895. Buy tickets here.
Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus has been performing for over 40 years along the West Coast and internationally. The band pulls influences from Stevie Wonder, the Neville Brothers, and singer Robin Kellerstrass channels Aretha Franklin and Linda Lyndell with her emotional and engaging vocals. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.
Zach G. the Outlaw & the Moonlighters – Country rock band Zach G. the Outlaw & the Moonlighters performs. Cardboard Coffin opens the evening. All ages, 8 p.m., $15, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Sunday, May 7
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com.
Baba Commandant and the Mandingo Band – Burkina Faso-based band Baba Commandant and the Mandigo Band performs. All ages, 7 p.m., $10-$30 sliding scale, Larry Spring Museum of Common Sense Physics, 225 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3131, larryspringmuseum.org.
