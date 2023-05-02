Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens hosts annual rhododendron show May 6-7

FORT BRAGG, Ca. 4/29/23 – Rhododendrons and azaleas are in full bloom throughout the region, and to celebrate the glorious shades of pink, white, red, yellow and purple, the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens will host its annual John Druecker Memorial Rhododendron Show. In addition to the exhibition of over 800 plants, the show has a competition for the best plants. Anyone — amateur to professional gardener — can enter plants.

Here’s the announcement with details on the event:

Each year, the Noyo Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society partners with Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens to showcase some of the best rhododendron specimens on the West Coast. The 44th annual John Druecker Memorial Rhododendron Show will be held at the Gardens on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. This juried show is the largest in California with a typical show displaying more than 800 entries, filling the exhibition tent with cascades of colors and fragrance.

Everyone is welcome to enter their best rhododendrons and azaleas in the show! Bring your trusses to the big white tent at the Gardens on Friday, May 5 from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Ribbons and trophies will be awarded to top entries in a wide range of categories. Check www.noyochapterars.org for more information on entering.

The Rhododendron Show is free to view and open to the public from 10:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. A large selection of rhododendrons and other plants will be available for purchase. Local growers and Noyo Chapter ARS members will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the best plants for your garden.

Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens will also be open to visitors during the Rhododendron Show; regular admission rates apply. The Gardens is home to one of the nation’s largest collections of rhododendrons — many hybridized on the Mendocino Coast — and they promise to fill the formal gardens and woodlands with riotous color. The Gardens’ Rhododendron Collection includes over 124 species and 315 taxa. More than 1,000 rhododendrons can be seen blooming throughout the Gardens from early spring until June!

Join us at the Gardens as we celebrate spring and the annual Rhododendron Show. Please visit www.gardenbythesea.org for more information.