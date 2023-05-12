Forest scientist to give talk in Ukiah on simple changes to improve home wildfire safety

UKIAH, CA, 5/12/23 — The Mendocino Fire Safe Council (FSC) will host a free talk in Ukiah on May 25 to offer insights on the science of wildfire threats to the home and simple changes to keep it safer.

Expert Yana Valachovic from the University of California — a forest scientist, registered professional forester, and extension agent for more than 20 years — will offer insights from her research on wildfire behavior and wildfire mitigation. The talk will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Ukiah City Hall, 300 Seminary Ave.

Plus, as an additional incentive, the FSC will give away two $100 gift certificates to attendees: one for Mendo Mill and one for Friedman’s Home Improvement.

Read the news release here:

If a wildfire was nearby, or came through your yard, do you think your home would survive? There are many steps you can take to make that more likely, and many of them are simple and inexpensive.

Knowing what your home’s vulnerabilities are is a great place to begin. You can start by attending a free presentation at 6:00 pm Thursday, May 25 at Ukiah City Hall, 300 Seminary Ave, by Yana Valachovic of the University of California. Smart choices can make the difference in whether or not a building can withstand a wildfire, and Yana will help you understand how to improve the chances for your own home and property.

If you need an additional incentive to attend, we will be giving away one $100 gift certificate for Friedman’s Home Improvement and one for Mendo Mill.

Yana Valachovic is a forest scientist and registered professional forester, an extension agent at the University of California since 2000, and a leader in developing and delivering local and state strategies to improve wildfire resilience. Much of her work has focused on wildfire mitigation; she has published papers on wildfire behavior, including how it interacts with home and landscape design. She has also been active in developing state and local policy as a technical resource for bioenergy, forest management, home-hardening, and defensible-space legislation.

Yana is also a skilled presenter who can help you easily understand the science of how wildfires threaten your home, and how simple changes can make all the difference in whether or not it can survive. She will share examples from fires throughout California and Colorado, and what we’ve learned from them—and what you can do right now so that you can breathe easier later in the year.

This presentation is sponsored by the Mendocino County Fire Safe Council, the Western Hills Fire Safe Council, the Community Foundation of Mendocino County, and the City of Ukiah.

If you are unable to attend this presentation, you can learn more about home-hardening from the Mendocino County Fire Safe Council’s videos and other resources at https://firesafemendocino.org/homehardening/. Or, to really stay informed and up-to-date, sign up for MCFSC’s emailed monthly newsletter by contacting them at 707-462-3662 or [email protected].