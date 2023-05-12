Woman dies at at scene of crash when box truck hits tree on Hwy 128 near Navarro

MENDOCINO Co., 5/11/23 — A 41-year-old passenger with ties to Ukiah died in a solo crash in the Navarro area of unincorporated Mendocino County early Thursday morning around 12:55 a.m. An eastbound box truck on Highway 128 left the roadway and struck a tree.

One person died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. She’s been identified by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office as Christa Brodsky.

“I have not been able to confirm her city of residence, but she had been a resident of Ukiah previously,” MCSO Capt. Greg Van Patten said in an email.

The driver of the box truck, identified as a 43-year-old Ukiah man, suffered major injuries and was transported to a hospital in the Santa Rosa area. An update on his condition was not immediately available. Investigators say that drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor, and both victims were wearing their safety belts.

You can read the CHP press release below:

