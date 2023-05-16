Covelo man killed Sunday in ATV rollover on Mexico Ridge Road

MENDOCINO Co., 5/16/23 — A 34-year-old man died Sunday in an ATV crash east of Covelo, according to the California Highway Patrol. He’s been identified by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office as Epifanio Rodriguez Vizcarra, from Covelo.

Sheriff’s Captain Gregory VanPatten said in an email Tuesday that Rodriguez Vizcarra is believed to have gotten separated from his friends on a recreational outing. They found him later, crashed off Mexico Ridge Road (also known as M1) nearly two miles south of Mendocino Pass Road.

According to the CHP, Rodriguez Vizcarra was driving a 2005 Polaris Sportsman down a steep portion of roadway when he lost control on a sharp right turn and rolled the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Garberville CHP. The press release has been included below:

On May 14, 2023 at approximately 1930 hours, E. Rodriguez Vizcarra was operating a 2005 Polaris Sportsman on Mexico Ridge Road south of Mendocino Pass Road within unincorporated Mendocino County. For reason still under investigation, Vizcarra lost control of the Polaris while traveling down a steep portion of the dirt roadway and he failed to negotiate a sharp curve towards his right. The Polaris left the roadway and overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, Vizcarra was ejected from the Polaris and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, Medi Star Ambulance, Covelo Fire Department, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene. This collision remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol – Garberville Area.