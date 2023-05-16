Good Food Fund distributes over $99k in grants to small farms in Mendocino & Lake counties

MENDOCINO Co., 5/17/23 — The Good Farm Fund, which supports small farms and local food systems in Mendocino and Lake counties, has announced the recipients of their most recent grant cycle, which distributed more than $99,000 in grants to 23 different farms for general operating project as well as a new category of fire prevention and resilience.

The fund, which was started in 2015 and is a project of North Coast Opportunities, has distributed more than $450,000, raised in part through fundraising events and sponsorships, and also contributes to the CalFresh “Market Match” program. This year’s recipients are listed below, and you can read more about the Good Farm Fund in our previous coverage.

“We were so impressed by the breadth and depth of applications this year from new and established farms throughout both counties,” said farm grant committee member Elizabeth Archer in the announcement.

This year’s grant recipients include the following:

Farm grants: Good Things Farm, Cerra Negro, Beach Front Farm, Folk Life Farm, Peace & Plenty Farm, Wavelength Farm, Powicana Farm, Mulligan Farm, Wildheart Farm, Golden Rule Garden, Fairall’s Farm, Big Mesa Farm, School of Adaptive Agriculture, Forest People, : Irene’s Garden

Fire prevention grants: Logan Produce, Mancinelli Farm, Oz Farm, Mountain Seoul Farm, Benmore Valley, Happy Day Farm, Ridgewood Ranch, Covelo Farm, Big Mesa

Here’s the announcement from the Good Farm Fund:

The Good Farm Fund has awarded over $99,000 in grants to 23 farms in Mendocino and Lake counties. This year’s grant cycle included funding for general farm projects as well as a category for fire prevention and resilience made possible through a generous grant from the California Fire Foundation. General funds came from community donations, foundation sponsorship from Redwood Credit Union, and proceeds from farm to table events. “We were so impressed by the breadth and depth of applications this year from new and established farms throughout both counties,” said farm grant committee member Elizabeth Archer. She and her husband own and operate Carson and Bees, a past grant recipient. Archer added, “These grants are funded by our community and help our small food-producing farms flourish, which in turn strengthens our local foodshed. It’s full-circle and a win for everyone. Each year the farm grant cycle sees trends in applications. This year included a lot of projects focused on animal husbandry, including chickens, goats, sheep, and cows.” Since 2015, the Good Farm Fund has granted over $450,000 to small farms and ranches for critical infrastructure projects. The Good Farm Fund also supports the Market Match Program at Mendocino and Lake County farmers markets. Good Farm Fund co-founder Caroline Radice said, “The Good Farm Fund’s emphasis is on providing direct support to farmers. Food producers in our area are a foundational piece of our community, providing nutrient dense fruits and vegetables, whole grains, pastured meats, dairy, and more. Small farms support local food security and food access, and the farmers who run them are thoughtful land stewards in a time where it is critically important. Our main focus is fundraising to continue supporting this grant program. We know it works and that it creates positive change in our community. We also know that we’re only scratching the surface of what we can accomplish.” One of this year’s grant recipients, Melinda Price of Peace and Plenty Farm in Kelseyville, explained, “We are a bootstrap operation, without a lot of capital to build up our operation. This year’s Good Farm Fund grant will allow us to speed up the process of adding much-needed infrastructure to our business, including a new propagation house for all our seasonal starts.” She added, “We love feeding our community and look forward to providing even more fresh veggies year-round with the new equipment.” The Good Farm Fund is a community organization dedicated to providing direct support to small farmers in Mendocino and Lake counties, as well as increasing local food access for underserved members of the community. The Good Farm Fund is a fiscally sponsored program of North Coast Opportunities, Inc., a Community Action Agency serving Lake and Mendocino counties as well as parts of Humboldt, Sonoma, Del Norte, and Solano counties. NCO reacts and adjusts to community needs, including disaster response and recovery.

Find out more about the Good Farm Fund at www.goodfarmfund.org For more on NCO’s programs visit www.ncoinc.org or call 707-467-3200. The Good Farm Fund press release, May 2023