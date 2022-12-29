More storms forecast for Northern CA, bringing potential flooding to the North Coast

MENDOCINO Co., 12/28/22 — Another round of rain is in the forecast for the North Coast, following on the heels of Monday’s atmospheric river, and the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka is predicting an increased possibility of flooding in the coming days.
As of the time of publication, a flood watch is in effect for the majority of Mendocino County, southern Trinity County, and northern Lake County from Thursday afternoon, December 29, until Saturday morning, December 31. Between two and four inches of rain is anticipated, with up to six inches of rain possible at higher elevations. Snow levels will be higher in elevation on Friday and Saturday across the region. From the NWS flood warning:
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Rain will increase the risk of rock and mudslides. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.”
In particular, flooding is possible at the Russian River and the Navarro River in Mendocino County, and Mad River and the Eel River at Fernbridge in Humboldt County, according to NWS. The real-time river flow data from the United States Geologic Service is available at this website.
We’ll continue to keep you updated as the forecast develops — and we’ve included a list of official agency websites that you can check for real-time information on your specific microclimate, road closures, power outages, and more.
Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:
- Check your specific forecast at this link along with the National Weather Service advisories and warnings, as well as their Facebook page and their Twitter page
- Check the CalTrans QuickMap for current road closures or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD
- Check for current accidents at the CHP traffic update page
- Traffic cameras can be seen here
- You can also check out the Weather Underground to look for weather stations in your area.
- Check the PG&E current outage map to find or report power outages
- NWS is seeking snowfall reports, and you can submit them to this website.
- We recommend meteorologist Daniel Swain’s Weather West Blog as a good place to find more in-depth current weather analysis