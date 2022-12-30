The Mendocino Setlist: December 30-January 5

MENDOCINO Co., 12/29/22 – Happy New Year Mendocino music fans! This is a great opportunity to make a New Year’s Resolution you won’t regret: enjoy more live music. This week includes plentiful New Year’s Eve parties including a disco party in Ukiah, a funk show in Mendocino, and a Point Arena blues party showcasing some of the best Native American musicians in the region. Don’t miss the newest weekly music event in the county: a community jam night each Wednesday in Caspar. Look for this emoji 🥳 for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Friday, December 30

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-7 p.m, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg. Lauralee Brown – Local singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, free, 5-7:45 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg. Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers as part of the Skunk Train’s Glen Blair Bar experience. 21 and over, $35, trains depart nightly from the Skunk Train Depot starting at 6:30 p.m., learn more here. Barney & Rosie – Professional pianist Barney McClure and singer Rosie Wetzel perform. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cucina Verona, 124 East Laurel St., Fort Bragg. DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley.

Saturday, December 31

BackPorchTrio – Ukiah’s BackPorchTrio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers overlooking Noyo Harbor. Free, all ages, 2-5 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, free, 1-4 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg. Earl Oliver – Local jazz and blues musician Earl Oliver performs. All ages, free, 5 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg. Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.

🥳A Boujee Boogie Disco New Year’s Eve – Rivino Winery hosts a New Year’s Eve party with a disco theme. Warehouse 21 will perform disco classics. The evening includes a decadent prime rib dinner and a glass of sparkling wine. The winery will be showing the ball drop live in New York City. 21 and over, $75, 6-9:30 p.m., Rivino Winery, 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd., Ukiah. Tickets on sale here.

🥳A Cosmic Family New Years – A diverse array of local musicians, including Twining Time, Tootrees, Suemommie Singing Dove, Charlie Vaughan, Mitchell Holeman, and the Cosmic Family Band, will perform as part of a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party. Local vendors, non-alcoholic refreshments, and kid’s crafts will be onsite. Turtle Island Tacos will also be at the event to serve Indian tacos. All ages, $20 for adults, free for children, 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Willits Community Center, 111 E. Commercial St., Willits.

🥳DJ Garrett Moore – Local DJ Garrett Moore spins classic and contemporary club hits from various genres. 21 and over, free, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Digger’s Bar, 244 South Main St., Willits.

🥳Mama Grows Funk and DJ DLT – Mendocino’s Mama Grows Funk performs funk, soul, Latin and R&B classics. DJ DLT will also perform. Proceeds benefit the Mendocino Coast Humane Society. There will be food, cocktails, a photobooth and a midnight toast. 21 and over, $50, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Crown Hall, 45285 Ukiah St., Mendocino. Tickets on sale here.

🥳Black Horse Blues Band – The Black Horse Blues Band will ring in the New Year. The band comprises Pomo and Wappo musicians from Ukiah. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena.

🥳DJ Squarefield Massive – Los Angeles-based Squarefield Massive will spin reggae music into the New Year. The evening includes a countdown and balloon drop. All ages, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah.

🥳Heavyweight Sound New Year’s Eve – DJ Larry Hacken of KZYX’s Heavyweight Sound will spin reggae music with special guest Michael Turner of Roots Knotty Roots. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino.

🥳Stevie Cornell Trio – Hot off the heels of his first solo album, Stevie Cornell started his music career in the 1970s East Bay punk rock band The Young Adults (members of which went on to found punk band the Dead Kennedys). In the 1980s, he performed with the Movie Stars, a San Francisco Americana band. Now based in Santa Rosa, his music has been described as “dreamy country textures” with “cashmere rhythms.” 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

🥳Reggae New Years with Rising Signs – Reggae band Rising Signs will perform along with guest musicians. All ages, $5, 10 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

🥳Waylon and the Wildcats – Country band Waylon and the Wildcats performs as part of McCarty’s New Year’s Eve celebration. A free shot will be served at midnight. 21 and over, free, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley.

Sunday, January 1

Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, free, 12 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah. William Scott Forbes performs every Sunday at the Peg House in Leggett. (Courtesy photo) William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett. Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3 p.m., The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino. Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-7 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg. Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Monday, January 2

Jazz Night – The Mendocino Coast Jazz Society presents live local jazz every Monday evening. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

Wednesday, January 3

Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck, and participate in arts and crafts. Contact JahSun at [email protected] for more information. All ages, free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Thursday, January 4

Tyler Grass & The Sherwood Mountain Boys – Tyler Grass performs solo followed by the Sherwood Mountain Boys, a bluegrass band. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.



