Mendocino Coast restaurant the Harbor House Inn retains two Michelin Stars

Mendocino County foodies have another reason to be proud of our dining scene: the Harbor House restaurant in Elk was awarded two Michelin Stars for the second year in a row.

Star recipients were named on Monday by the Michelin Guide, which has been awarding restaurants as premier dining destinations for food quality, service and experience since 1926. One might call it the Academy Award of the dining world. The Harbor House is one of 89 restaurants in California, the only one in Mendocino County and on the North Coast. The restaurant was awarded one Star in 2019 and 2020 and two in 2021.

Located inside the Harbor House Inn, the 20-seat restaurant has stellar ocean views and a kitchen led by Chef Matthew Kammerer, who was named Best New Chef by Food & Wine in 2019. The Michelin Guide describes the Harbor House as “a most delightful detour” with cuisine that is “highly original” using “impeccable technique and a devotion to sustainability.” The guide mentions the Harbor House’s “compelling creations” including poached abalone, sourdough with sea lettuce, ice cream with coffee, kombu, lavender and honey, the latter “an ingenious union of sweet and savory tastes.”

Abalone, sea vegetable vinegar, side of abalone offal and sprouting cauliflower at the Harbor House Inn in Elk. (Matt Morris/Harbor House Inn)

Tempura maitake mushroom, lace lichen, nori broth at the Harbor House Inn. (Matt Morris/Harbor House Inn)

Candy cap mushroom ice cream, bee pollen, honey comb at the Harbor House Inn. (Matt Morris/Harbor House Inn)

Chef Matthew Kammerer walks the grounds of the Harbor House Inn. (Matt Morris/Harbor House Inn)

Harbor House Inn’s dining room (Matt Morris/Harbor House Inn)

Kammerer gained national attention for his hyper-local ingredient sourcing, which includes seaweed, lichen, mushrooms, sea urchin and sustainable abalone. Kammerer also oversees an onsite organic garden and a chicken coop that provides a bounty of eggs. For the restaurant’s dedication to “gastronomy & sustainability” it was not only awarded two Michelin Stars, but a Green Star, which “highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.” “Mendocino is such an inspiring place to be able to cook,” Kammerer shares with the Mendocino Voice. “The environment and products give us an opportunity to create the singular experience that we wish to create.” But, for Kammerer, it’s not about what he’s brought to the Mendocino County coast food scene, it’s about the team that rallies every night to provide impeccable service to foodies from around the world. “The Michelin Stars, including the Green Star, are the results of the team’s dedication and hard work,” Kammerer said. The Harbor House Inn offers a five-course lunch and an “ever-changing tasting menu” at dinner Thursday through Sunday. Reservations are highly encouraged. (707) 877-3203, 5600 South Highway 1, Elk. harborhouseinn.com Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected] The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.