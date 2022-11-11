Willits diner reopens with new name, hours and menu; lettuce shortages; where to get your Thanksgiving turkey and more delicious news!

Willits diner has new name, menu and hours

Cafe 77 in Willits is now Kelly’s Diner. Cafe 77 opened in 2017 to mixed reviews. Locals lamented that the dishes lacked fresh ingredients and service was slow, while travelers heading through Willits praised the reasonable prices and solid breakfasts. Kelly’s Diner has expanded the menu and dining hours, providing a much-needed later dining option in town.

Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and includes biscuits and gravy, four types of eggs benedict, six types of omelets, skillet breakfasts, waffles and pancakes. Lunch includes appetizers (including my guilty pleasure: potato skins), burgers, sandwiches, and salads. Breakfast and lunch stop at 3 p.m. and the menu shifts to dinner until 10 p.m.

Dinner includes healthy seafood plates (salmon with rice and vegetables), steaks, and Italian-inspired dishes like chicken parmesan and shrimp pesto pasta. All dinners come with salad and garlic bread. The dessert menu comprises classic diner favorites: apple pie à la mode hot fudge sundaes, and milkshakes. A kids menu is available. There are a few vegetarian options on the menu. Beer and wine is available. Kelly’s Diner is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 77 S. Main St., Willits.

Looking for lettuce at the grocery store? You might have a hard time finding it.

General Produce, one of the largest produce distributors on the West Coast has announced a shortage of iceberg and romaine lettuce. General Produce cites “extreme weather events” for the low inventory, including hurricanes, excessive heat, rain and high winds. Consumers will also find “quality issues and higher prices” on tomatoes, strawberries and other produce due to shortages. The shortage is impacting grocers across Mendocino County, including Surf Market, which posted about the shortage on social media.

Fresh squeezed orange juice mimosas at Windmills Cafe. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

It’s mimosa mania at this Ukiah diner

Ukiah’s Windmills Cafe wins my unofficial award for the best place for mimosas in Mendocino County. Last year, I joined a friend for brunch, and we were delighted by the beautiful mimosas that arrived at our table: equal parts sparkling wine and fresh squeezed orange juice topped with a skewer of fresh fruit. Windmills has stepped up its mimosa game in recent months to launch an entire menu of the brunch drink. The menu includes a classic orange juice mimosa and a rotating cast of flavors including white-cranberry peach, tangerine peach, cherry, apple, mango, cranberry-apple and more. They’re sold by the glass ($6) and by the bottle ($30 for a full bottle of bubbles and the juices). Windmills Cafe, (707) 462-4667, 749 S. State St,, Ukiah.

Home cooks shouldn’t miss this pumpkin cooking contest in Westport, November 12

This Saturday the Westport Hotel and Old Abalone Pub will host the Pie and Other Things Pumpkin Contest. Home cooks and bakers are invited to make anything using pumpkin as an ingredient — from scratch. Examples include pumpkin pie, muffins, cakes, stews, curries and more. If you’re like me and more of an eater than a cook, you can pay $10 to taste and judge the entries. The winner receives a $50 gift certificate to the Old Abalone Pub. Stick around afterwards for live music by Pura Vida starting at 5 p.m. The contest is from 3-4 p.m., Saturday, November 12, (707) 964-3688 to learn more, 38921 N. Highway 1, Westport.

Dine out for dogs and cats in Mendocino, November 17

There’s nothing we like here at The Mendocino Voice than eating a good meal for a good cause, and you can do just that during Dine Out for Cats and Dogs at Flow Restaurant & Lounge in Mendocino. A portion of each dinner bill will be donated to the Mendocino Coast Humane Society. 5-9 p.m., Thursday, November 17, Flow Restaurant & Lounge, 45040 Main St., Mendocino. Reservations can be made by calling (707) 937-3569.

Ukiah restaurant offers discount to farmers and agricultural workers

Harvest is coming to a close, and one of the most popular restaurants for inland agriculture workers to patronize for lunch is offering a discount especially for its dedicated customers. Taste Buds is a fast casual restaurant serving vegetarian and vegan food with Jamaican influences. Now through November 30 agricultural workers, including farmers and vintners, can enjoy a 10% discount on a purchase. Taste Buds’ hot bar is particularly popular, and the restaurant posts its menus on Facebook daily. (707) 463-2253, 405 S. State St., Ukiah.

Donations needed for community Thanksgiving boxes in Laytonville

Laytonville Healthy Start Family Resource Center will be distributing Thanksgiving boxes with ingredients a family needs to prepare their own Thanksgiving dinner. The Center is in need of donations to fill the boxes, including packets of turkey gravy, boxed instant potatoes, canned evaporated milk, cranberry sauce, mushroom soup, pumpkin pie filling, sparkling apple juice and more. Monetary donations are also accepted. Check Healthy Start’s Facebook page for details or call (707) 984-8089. Donations must be dropped off by Wednesday, November 16 at 44400 Willits Ave., Laytonville.

Where to order your Thanksgiving turkeys and pre-prepared food

Purveyors throughout the county are accepting orders for turkeys, ducks, and other holiday staples. Due to supply chain issues, prices are higher and products are limited, so put your orders in now. Be sure to call your local grocer or shop to see what they’re offering this year. Here are a few options:

Arena Market in Point Arena has natural turkeys ranging from 10 to 32 pounds at $3.99 per pound for co-op members. Orders must be placed by Friday, November 11. You can place your order via their website. (707) 882-3663, 185 Main St., Point Arena.

Mariposa Market in Willits is accepting orders for organic turkeys, turkey breast, ducks, floral arrangements, desserts and more. Orders must be placed by November 18. You can find order forms in the deli or call at (707) 459-9630, 500 S. Main St., Willits.

Raley’s in Ukiah is taking orders for Diestel and Butterball turkeys and turkey breasts and bourbon pineapple glazed hams. The store also has complete meals that can feed two to eight people. Sides and desserts are also available individually. Order online or call (707) 468-5178, 1315 N. State St., Ukiah.

Trinks Cafe in Gualala is offering 12 to 14 pound local barbecued turkeys. You can also order biscuits by the dozen; pints of cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and gravy; and pies. Orders must be placed by November 15. Email [email protected] to place your order. Menu can be found on Trinks’ website. (707) 884-1713, 39140 Highway 1, Gualala.

Ukiah Natural Food Co-op has free range and organic Mary’s Free Range Turkeys ranging from 8 pounds to 24 pounds. Place your order at the store or by calling (707) 462-4778, 721 S. State St., Ukiah.

Small – but equally important – news bites

The Q BBQ in Fort Bragg is open six days a week again. The barbecue restaurant is open Monday 4-8 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 1-8 p.m. and Saturday 12-8 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.



Have food or drink news you’d like me to consider for inclusion in my weekly news round-ups? Email me at [email protected].