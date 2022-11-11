Want better public transportation in inland rural Mendocino County? Take this MCOG survey by Nov. 13

MENDOCINO Co., 11/11/22 — The Mendocino Council of Governments is currently conducting a survey about the transportation needs of rural inland county residents, including people living in Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland, and they want your input via a five minute survey available here: bit.ly/MCOGMobility.

The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. They are inviting residents of these communities to provide input via a 5-minute E-Survey on their project website at bit.ly/MCOGMobility.

According to MCOG staff, “The survey is a second round of public input, following a series of community workshops conducted in August. It will allow us to quantify the needs we heard about and test some of the innovative ideas for transportation solutions that are beginning to emerge.” Anyone who completes the survey will have the chance to be entered in a drawing for one of five $100 gift cards.

The survey will be open through November 13. The public engagement website is bit.ly/MCOGMobility.