The Mendocino Setlist: November 11-17

MENDOCINO Co., 11/8/22 – Chilly weather is in the forecast and whether you’re cozying up at a fire pit with acoustic music in Fort Bragg or warming up at a funk dance party in Redwood Valley, you’ll find plenty of musical ways to stay warm this week.

Friday, November 11 Kyle Madrigal – Guitarist, harmonica player, and singer Kyle Madrigal performs. This will be Madrigal’s last show before he relocates to Thailand to study music. All ages, free, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St, Willits. BackPorchTrio – Ukiah’s BackPorchTrio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers. All ages, free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville. Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, 5-8 p.m., free, Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg. Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers as part of the Skunk Train’s Glen Blair Bar experience. 21 and over, $35, trains depart nightly from the Skunk Train Depot starting at 6:30 p.m., learn more here. Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Saturday, November 12

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

A Peanuts Holiday Concert with Jim Martinez – Pianist Jim Martinez kicks off the holiday season with the iconic songs of Vince Guaraldi as heard in the Peanuts cartoons broadcast for decades on television. All ages, $10 for ages 17 and under, $20 for adults, 3 p.m., Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Tickets on sale here.

Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, free, 3-6 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Pura Vida – Mendocino Coast band Pura Vida performs a mix of Cuban, Mexican, jazz and classic rock. This will be their last performance of the year. 21 and over, 5-8 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 Highway 1, Westport.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.

Guitars for the Troops – The Hots, Waylon & the Wild Cats, and BackPorchTrio perform at the ninth annual Guitars for the Troops. The fundraiser, presented by the Rotary Clubs of Ukiah, benefits local veteran causes. An optional barbecue supper is available for purchase. All ages, $15, doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 7:00 p.m., Redwood Empire Fair, 1055 N. State St., Ukiah.

Spencer Brewer performs at S.P.A.C.E. in Ukiah on Saturday, November 12. (Courtesy photo)

Spencer Brewer – Ukiah composer and pianist Spencer Brewer performs tracks from his upcoming album Behind the Veil. Brewer has released fourteen solo and duet albums. Both his 1989 release Dorian’s Legacy and 1991 release Piper’s Rhythm charted on Billboard’s New Age top ten charts, with the latter clocking in at number one. He will be joined by Jeremy Cohen, Paul Yarborough, Margie Rice and Joel Cohen. All ages, 7 p.m., S.P.A.C.E., 508 W Perkins St, Ukiah.

Stevie Cornell – Hot off the heels of his first solo album, Stevie Cornell started his music career in the 1970s East Bay punk rock band The Young Adults (members of which went on to found punk band the Dead Kennedys). In the 1980s, he performed with the Movie Stars, a San Francisco Americana band. Now based in Santa Rosa, his music has been described as “dreamy country textures” with “cashmere rhythms.” 21 and over, $5, 7 p.m.,

Geometræ – BACE hosts a night of electronic dance music paired with yoga, breathwork, dancing and sound healing. Reno’s Geometræ will perform with support from Kapha and Æthernaut. The evening starts with yoga by Crystal Kalii, breathwork by DaydreaM-breaThe, and a sound bath by Bryan Arnold. 18 and over, tickets start at $10, 7 p.m., BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits. Tickets on sale here.

Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus performs. 21 and over, free, 7 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Road, Redwood Valley.

Symphony of the Redwoods Opening Concert – Guest conductor Dana Sadava will join the Symphony of the Redwoods for its season opener. Sadava will conduct a large-scale full symphony orchestra. Works by Marquez, Brahms and Mouquet will be performed. Flutist Kathleen Reynolds will also be featured. All ages, $25, 7:30-9:15 p.m., Cotton Auditorium, 500 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg.

Moon Sick – Alternative rockers Moon Sick headlines with New Year’s Eve opening. All proceeds benefit Ukiah High Music. All ages, 8 p.m., The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah.

S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws performs songs from his new album A.M. Sessions. Laws’ music pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Los Canarios will perform at Coyote Valley Casino on Saturday, November 12.

Los Canarios – Grammy-nominated, Billboard top 20 charting band Los Canarios headlines a night of Mexican music. Grupo Vennus, known for its 1977 cover of the BeeGee’s hit “I Started a Joke,” and Clave Trébol will also perform. 21 and over, $45, 9 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley. Buy tickets here.

Sunday, November 13 Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, 12 p.m., free, Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Symphony of the Redwoods Opening Concert – Guest conductor Dana Sadava will join the Symphony of the Redwoods for its season opener. Sadava will conduct a large-scale full symphony orchestra. Works by Marquez, Brahms and Mouquet will be performed. Flutist Kathleen Reynolds will also be featured. All ages, $25, 2 p.m., Cotton Auditorium, 500 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg.

William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.

Sunday Music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3-5 p.m., the Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 3-12 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Horszowski Trio – The Gualala Arts Chamber Music Series continues when New York City’s Horszowski Trio performs. The trio includes violinist Jesse Mills, cellist Ole Akahoshi, and pianist Rieko Aizawa. The Boston Globe described them as “eloquent and enthralling” in concert. All ages, $40 in advance, $45 door, 4 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Learn more here.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Wednesday, November 16 Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.



Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Thursday, November 17 Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers. 21 and over, 5-8 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 Highway 1, Westport. Tyler Grass & The Sherwood Mountain Boys – Every first and third Thursday night is bluegrass night hosted by Tyler Grass & the Sherwood Mountain Boys. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

