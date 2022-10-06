New Ukiah 4-H project will teach forestry, facilitate natural resource education for young people

UKIAH, CA, 10/6/22 — A new 4-H Youth Development project from the University of California will educate youth about forestry and wildlife ecosystems. The program is open to ages 8 to 18.

“We welcome young people who like to be outside learning about trees, animals and birds to join this exciting new project,” Extension Center Community Educator Hannah Bird said in a news release. “We’ll consider our local forest ecosystems, the wildlife that live in forests and management of these natural resources. It doesn’t matter if participants don’t know the term ‘forestry.’ All will be explained and we’ll enjoy exploring all the ways in which trees support us with habitat, cultural connections and materials. We’ll also discuss how we can better support healthy forests.”

The forest project will be led by Bird and Licensed Forester Estelle Clifton.

The first meeting is from 5:30-6:30 p.m on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the UC Cooperative Extension office at 890 N. Bush Street in Ukiah. Interested young people and their parents are encouraged to come to this first meeting to learn more about the project and the enrollment process. The cost of 4-H enrollment for the year 2022-23 is $62, which includes the opportunity to participate in many other projects themed around sewing, photography, dogs and more!

For more information and updates, families are encouraged to sign up at https://bit.ly/forest4h or call Hannah Bird at (707) 744 1424, ext. 105.

