Mendocino Flavors: Sunday dining pop-up in Mendocino, a new restaurant coming to Point Arena, fun food events and more!

MENDOCINO Co., 10/26/22 — We’re entering into one of the busiest times of the year in Mendocino County: the holiday season. But, don’t fret dear reader! You have about a week of respite left before social media is filled with a bombardment of pumpkin pies and turkey recipes. For now, we embrace new dining options, upcoming foodie fundraisers, and more. Here’s the latest food and beverage news! New foodie pop-up launches in Mendocino

Floyd & Connie’s, a pop-up concept by Stephanie Butler and Nick Dorgan, is taking over the Waiting Room in Mendocino every Sunday evening. The Waiting Room is a casual cafe operated by Cafe Beaujolais, which is kindly allowing Butler and Dorgan to use the cafe until the pair open their own restaurant, Floyd & Connie’s, in Fort Bragg in 2023.



Self-described “New school Americana” cuisine, Floyd & Connie’s offers shareable small plates. Last week’s menu included olives focaccia with squash butter and cheese straws; new potatoes with beets, fennel blossom and jammy eggs; chicken liver pate with green bean chutney and fried milk bread; chorizo-stuffed peppers; caramel apple cake and more. Each week’s menu is posted on Instagram. Floyd & Connie’s pops-up every Sunday starting at 5 p.m. at the Waiting Room, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

Mendocino cafe launches loyalty program

The GoodLife Cafe and Bakery introduced a new loyalty program this week, using an ordering system called Toast. For every dollar you spend on croissants, coffee, and curry, you earn one point. For every 100 points you earn, you can redeem for $10 off your purchases. To kick off the program, the GoodLife is giving folks 25 points when they sign up here. (707) 937-0836, 10483 Lansing St., Mendocino.

Mendocino Coast Adventist Hospital’s gift shop is accepting holiday orders for See’s Candies through November 11, 2022.

See’s Candy holiday orders being accepted for Coast delivery

For many Californians, holiday gift giving isn’t complete without See’s Candy. To ensure stockings won’t be bereft this year, the Mendocino Coast Adventist Hospital Gift Shop is taking holiday orders for See’s Candy. All proceeds from the candy sales benefit the hospital and scholarships for high school seniors. You can place your order between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday now through November 10. Cash or checks only. (707) 961-1234, Mendocino Coast Adventist Hospital, 700 River Dr., Fort Bragg.

Donations needed: brown paper bags for food distribution

The Fort Bragg Food Bank is in need of your new or gently used brown paper bags. These bags are for the food bank’s daily curbside food distribution and its farm stand. You can drop off the bags at the food bank during business hours (Mon-Fri) at 910 N. Franklin St. in Fort Bragg or contact them at (707) 964-9404.

Small — but equally important — news bites

Both Mendocino’s Bird and Baker and Fog Eater Cafe have reopened after fall breaks. Ukiah’s Antojitos Mary is closed indefinitely to a family emergency. Follow their Instagram for updates.

Amber’s Diner will open soon in Point Arena. (Courtesy photo)

A new ​​diner is coming to Point Arena

New signage was posted on a door on Main Street in Point Arena reading: “Coming soon…Amber’s” with a hamburger logo. The signage caused quite the stir in a Point Arena Facebook group. “Can anyone tell us more? When is the opening planned? Hours? Menu?” asked Gary Levenson-Palmer, who posted a photograph of the logo to the group. Amanda Marie, of the soon-to-open Amber’s, gave us the scoop. Amber’s Diner will open (date to be announced) in the former Roots Herbal Apothecary building at 250 Main St. “We have a few more things to get done,” she shared, and that “a full menu and hours will be posted on our Facebook page once we have those final things in place.” The site at 250 Main St. will be the restaurant’s temporary location while the Amber’s Diner team “work on getting the old Pirate’s Cove building up to the health inspector’s standards.” She promised to give us the nod when the restaurant is ready!

Soup season keeps getting better

As if we need any more excuses to cozy up with warm soups this fall, now we have another excuse: carbs. Why order a boring cup of soup when you can order your soup in a bread bowl? Sherwood Valley Casino’s Creekside Cafe is offering us a chance to do just that. You can opt in to order its latest soup addition, New England Clam Chowder, or the self-declared “famous” Sherwood Valley Chili in a warm bread bowl. 100 Kawl Place., Willits.

Coffee lovers, your holiday cup of joe has arrived

The holidays are around the corner and Thanksgiving Coffee has released this year’s Holiday Blend. The Fort Bragg-based coffee company has been producing its Holiday Blend since 1980 using coffee beans from Nicaragua, Colombia and Sumatra. Thanksgiving describes it as “dark chocolate at first sip, followed by a hint of cedar, with bright and lively notes, and ending with a ripe plum or raisin sparkle and a long wet finish.” As with all Thanksgiving Coffee products, the blend is certified organic and Fair Trade. You can buy it directly from Thanksgiving Coffee or at grocery stores and shops throughout the county.

Ribs at Smokin G’s and Big D’s BBQ in Willits.

New weekly family meals starring tri-tip and ribs in Willits

Smokin G’s and Big D’s Barbecue is now offering a weekly dinner pick up in Willits. You build your own meal by submitting your request by 5 p.m. on Monday or Wednesdays for pick-up at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday. Offerings include tri-tip, ribs (whole or half racks), burnt ends, mustard and garlic breads, potato salad, macaroni salad, and macaroni and cheese. Prices vary depending on your order. For more information call (707) 367-9717.

Barbecue benefit for the Mendocino Public Safety Foundation, October 29

The Mendocino Public Safety Foundation, which benefits local police and sheriff agencies, will host a barbecue fundraiser. Funds raised will support law enforcement hiring efforts among other activities. 12 – 4 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, 951 Low Gap Rd, Ukiah, CA 95482.

Annual spaghetti dinner to take place, November 4

The Bethel Baptist Church will host its 27th Annual Spaghetti Dinner in Fort Bragg. The supper includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and drinks. Vegetarian options are available. Price is by donation. 5 – 7 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 31200 Highway 20, Fort Bragg.

Ukiah Branch Library to host fall vegetable seed cleaning workshop, November 5

Learn how to clean, dry and store vegetable seeds for future gardening use during a two-hour workshop hosted by the Mendocino County Seed Library and the Yokayo Seed Project. You’re welcome to bring your own seeds or learn the process with seeds from the library. Free, 10 and older, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Saturday, November 5, Ukiah Branch Library, 105 N. Main St., Ukiah. Call (707) 463-4490 or email [email protected] for more info.

Enjoy a taste of Rome for a good cause, November 5

The Mateel Community Center will transform into Rome when the Italian Club of Leggett Valley High School hosts Rome by Night. The evening includes a three-course dinner featuring antipasto misto; a choice of porchetta, Roman chicken with peppers, or eggplant rotolini; sides of sauteed greens and mashed potatoes, and tiramisu for dessert. All proceeds benefit the Italian Club’s March 2023 trip to Rome. Vino Divino will be on hand pouring a curated selection of Italian wines. Reservations are required, $25 per person with wine extra, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, Saturday, November 5. Email [email protected] or (707) 354-3465 for reservations.

Huge Arker returns, November 5

Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s high-octane Huge Arker bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout will be released on Saturday, November 5. The brew is aged in barrels for a minimum of 12 months, which creates a complex and smooth beer rich with honey, molasses, and dark chocolate notes. Coming in at a whopping 15.5% ABV, it’s one of the highest alcohol beers in the country and is illegal in seven states due to its alcohol level. You can celebrate the beer’s release on November 5 with live music and a beer run at the brewery. Learn more here. 🍻 Have food or drink news you’d like me to consider for inclusion in my weekly news round-ups? Email me at [email protected].

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice.