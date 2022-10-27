Cal Fire Mendocino lifts burn permit suspension starting Oct. 28

MENDOCINO Co., 10/27/22 — Cal Fire Mendocino will be lifting the suspension on burn permits with the State Responsibility Area as of October 28, and people with current residential and agriculture burn permits can resume burning on permitted burn days, determined by the Mendocino County Air Quality District. Permits are available online, through the Cal Fire Mendocino office, and at a variety of local fire stations.

Here’s the announcement with more details:

Mendocino County, CA- Effective Friday, October 28, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit will be lifting the burn permit suspension.

CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit Chief Luke Kendall is formally cancelling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days. Agriculture burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns.

Burn Permits are now available online from CAL FIRE at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/ . IMPORTANT: CALFIRE Burn Permits are only for residents who live in the State Responsibility Area (SRA), or where CAL FIRE has jurisdictional authority. It is the responsibility of the land owner to check with local fire agencies to determine any additional permits that might be required and if there are any additional burning restrictions for their area.

Burn Permits can be obtained by mail by calling CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit Howard Forest Headquarters in Willits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at (707) 459-7414.

Burn Permits can also be obtained from the following local agencies (note: the following agencies can only issue permits within their respective districts); Anderson Valley, Laytonville, Little Lake (Willits), Redwood Valley-Calpella, and Brooktrails Fire Departments, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call these agencies to determine their COVID-19 burn permit procedures.

Before you burn, call Mendocino County Air Management District at (707) 463-4391 to confirm thatyou have all the required burn permits and to ensure it is a permissive burn day. Burning can only be done on permissive burn days and is prohibited on non-burn days.